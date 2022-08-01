UK PM Race: Liz Truss Receives Support From FM Nadhim Zahawi As She Gains Early Advantage

Liz Truss has received the official support of British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, according to British media. In The Telegraph, Zahawi wrote, "Foreign secretary Truss will overturn stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way."

Zahawi, who took over as finance minister from Rishi Sunak in early July, was ousted from the UK leadership election in the first round after failing to receive the needed 30 votes. Zahawi's support to foreign secretary comes after Ben Wallace, the defence secretary backed Truss as well and praised her for being "authentic, honest, and experienced."

In the early voting rounds, Sunak received the most support from the MPs and established himself as the front-runner in the campaign in the eyes of his party's members. However, polling among Tory members, who will vote for the winner, has revealed that Truss is more popular.

Tom Tugendhat backs Truss as well

Further, before being eliminated from the contest earlier this month, Tom Tugendhat, a Tory backbencher and the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, was on the initial shortlist. Tugendhat stated that he favoured Truss' campaign message, which included the promise of quick tax reduction.

Liz Truss, the front-runner for the British Conservative party, received yet another powerful support from the UK Cabinet on August 1 as the month-long voting period to choose the next resident of 10 Downing Street got underway. With a plan for future tax cuts and potential funding for a future women's football World Cup in Britain after England's "Lionesses" won the European tournament, Truss' trailing competitor Rishi Sunak attempted to regain lost ground.

Later on August 1, in Exeter, a city in the southwest, candidates for the UK PM race faced off in the second of 12 such forums before the winner is declared on September 5. Sunak, a skilled debater, needs to regain momentum after Truss sailed into a commanding polling lead on a promise of immediate tax cuts to alleviate Britain's biggest cost-of-living problem in centuries. Truss has warned against complacency, despite support from Zahawi, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, and Tory moderate Tom Tugendhat.