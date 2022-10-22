UK PM Race: Priti Patel Declares That She Supports Boris Johnson In The Contest

The Tory leadership contest has begun as Liz Truss has resigned. Now, within the next six days, the new Tory party leader will be selected.

There are three candidates in the fray - Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt. The candidates need to gather backing from at least 100 Tory MPs to move to the next stage. Rishi Sunak has already crossed the 100 MP threshold. Boris Johnson has secured 49-50 backers and Penny Mordaunt has managed to secure the support of 22 MPs. Priti Patel, who served as home secretary during Boris' prime ministership, has declared that she supports Boris in this leadership contest.

Priti Patel went on to add that it was important for the Tories "unite behind the winner of this week's leadership contest.”

Patel said, "Boris has a proven track record getting the big decisions right, standing up for Ukraine and our values, and delivering on the people's priorities. From the successful vaccine rollout to investing in levelling up, and from delivering more police on our streets to getting Brexit done, Boris has the leadership qualities, democratic mandate and optimism to get our country through these challenging times.”

"Boris has the mandate to deliver our elected manifesto and a proven track record getting the big decisions right. I'm backing him in the leadership contest," Priti Patel tweeted.

Boris Johnson's father, however, refused to answer if he supports his son's decision to run for the post of PM again after he was forced to resign due to all the controversies that surrounded him. Whilst giving an interview to LBC, Stanley Johnson said that the Conservative party agreeing to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's call for a general election would be political suicide, indicating that he believes the Tory party will lose the general election if it is held now.

Boris' ally tells him to avoid taking part in this leadership contest

Lord Charles Moore, who used to edit the Telegraph newspaper, a newspaper for which Boris writes, said that Johnson should sit this leadership contest out. Lord Charles Moore is a close ally of Boris Johnson apparently, according to The Guardian.

"Boris remains a remarkable politician, but he should sit this one out," said Lord Moore. "If Rishi is the investor, Boris is the entrepreneur – bolder, more individualistic, riskier. This explains why Boris was skilled at pulling off Brexit. It might make him less suitable for slowly bringing down debt, controlling inflation and developing a coherent, secure energy system," wrote Moore. "I can see Boris storming back in different circumstances, with a Labour government in disarray and a lack-lustre Tory opposition seeking renewal. I don’t see it working right now. True Boris fans will have the courage to tell him to sit this one out," he added.