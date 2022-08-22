UK PM Race: Rishi Sunak Claims Liz Truss Will Plunge Country Into 'inflation Spiral'

As the United Kingdom searches for its next Prime Minister, the top contenders, who have been colleagues for several years, are now questioning their intelligence in handling the Treasury. In the latest development, the team of former finance minister Rishi Sunak contested that the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, could not handle the economy and would plunge the country into an "inflation crisis". Alleging that Truss would increase borrowing to “historic and dangerous levels,” Sunak's advocacy group said that she has no concrete plan to run the economy and added she would not be able to provide a respite to households in the upcoming winter.

"Following weeks of rejecting direct support payments as ‘handouts’, Truss supporters have slowly woken up to the reality of what winter brings. They now say that they will help people – but what help, for who, when and how it will be paid for remains a mystery," Sunak's team said in a statement released in support of UK PM race on Sunday.

The team underscored that Truss cannot deliver a support package as well as come good on £50 billion worth of unfunded, permanent tax cuts in one go. According to Sunak, any alteration would mean increasing borrowing to historic and dangerous levels, putting the public finances in serious jeopardy and plunging the economy into an inflation spiral. Notably, the statement from Sunak came as Ofgem-- Office of Gas and Electricity Markets-- announced that it is expected the cap on energy bills will be increased from £1,971 to about £3,600.

On the other hand, Truss voiced optimism for the UK economy, and said, "There was too much talk that there’s going to be a recession" and added she would control all the probability of the country moving towards recession.

Unceremonious exit of Boris Johnson

It is worth mentioning here that Rishi Sunak, then UK Chancellor, initiated trouble for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid last month. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson, who had proved his majority in the Parliament in June this year. According to Sunak, he has the support of more than 80 to 100 deputies and is the most "suitable candidate" for the post of UK Prime Minister.

Image: AP