UK PM Race: Sunak’s Team Calls Truss' Plans To Slash VAT 'regressive And Flawed'

As the race to the UK Prime Ministership inches closer, former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s team has slammed rival candidate Liz Truss' plans to reduce Value-Added Tax (VAT) in order to address the cost of living issue in the country. Sunak’s team claimed that Truss' initiatives would disproportionately benefit wealthy households and do little to assist people who are having trouble paying their food expenses. While the government is under pressure to provide more assistance with growing energy prices, the 47-year-old UK Foreign Secretary was accused of considering a "regressive" and "flawed" measure that may cost the exchequer up to £38 billion annually, The Guardian reported.

As the race for the Tory leadership entered its last week, a new controversy surfaced over Truss' "nuclear" idea to decrease VAT in order to assist individuals whose gas and electricity costs will increase. It comes after reports that the energy price cap in England, Scotland, and Wales would increase by 80% starting October. In addition to promising several measures for tax cuts, Truss is reportedly also considering cutting the top levy of 20% on goods and services by 5%, the highest drop ever in the country.

Truss' VAT reduction plans would only help rich people: Sunak's team

According to reports, the Treasury looked at it as part of a simulation of Gordon Brown's response to the 2008 financial crisis, which involved reducing VAT from 17.5% to 15% for a year. Meanwhile, Sunak's team countered that the measure would not assist families in paying their grocery bills because VAT is not paid on essentials like staple foods. They contended the plan was "highly regressive" with numerous flaws, and that it would only benefit people with higher incomes.

Sunak denounces his rival Truss' economic plan

The underdog in the leadership race, Sunak, also heavily criticised his rival Truss' economic plan for the government. Notably, Truss has pledged to introduce an emergency budget to rapidly lower taxes in the country. She claimed that her tax-cutting initiatives will "reduce inflation" and that she would maintain low tax rates as the Prime Minister of the country. According to the YouGov survey, 66% of Conservative members support Truss, while 34% are in favour of Sunak. It should be noted here that the country is likely to get a new Prime Minister on September 5 at the latest.

Image: AP