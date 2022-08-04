UK PM Race: Truss ‘not Taking Anything For Granted’ After Opinion Poll Lead Over Sunak

UK Prime Ministerial candidate Liz Truss stressed that she is “not taking anything” for granted despite a massive polling advantage over rival Rishi Sunak. She underscored that there is “still a long way to go” in the leadership contest, Independent reported. The YouGov poll of party members has suggested that the former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has a 34-point gap to come close to Foreign Secretary Truss.

According to a YouGov survey conducted between July 29 and August 2, 60% of the party members have said that they intend to vote for Truss. Rishi Sunak has received 26% while 11% of Conservative Party members have indicated that they do not know who they will vote for and 2% of voters have said that they will not participate in the contest, as per the Independent report. In another survey of 1,003 members conducted by the ConservativeHome website, 58% of members voted in favour of Liz Truss while Sunak received 26% votes, as per the Independent report. Despite the support of members, Truss continues to face questions regarding abandoning an £8.8 billion policy pledge to cut the public sector wage bill by paying workers in cheaper areas of the country less than in more expensive parts.

Truss abandons policy pledge to cut the public sector wage bill

Truss abandoned her plan to connect public sector salary to local living costs after facing opposition from Tory leaders and opposition parties. She had proposed using regional pay boards with an aim to save taxpayers around £8.8 billion, as per the BBC News report. However, the policy was not welcomed by several Tory leaders who suggested that it would result in workers getting less money outside London.

Meanwhile, Truss underscored that the policy was not aimed to affect the current pay rates of people. Moreover, the two prime ministerial candidates will appear at the hustings event in Cardiff on Wednesday evening. As per the news report, the first postal votes in the contest were scheduled to be submitted this week. However, the party has decided to delay sending ballots out after advice from cyber security experts.