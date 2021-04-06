UK PM Reaffirms 'unwavering Support' To Ukraine Amid Russian Military Activity On Borders

British PM Boris Johnson on April 5 said that the UK has “significant concerns” over Russian activity in the Crimea and on the Ukrainian border. While taking to Twitter, Johnson informed that he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirmed his “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to a statement by the UK PM’s office, Johnson also expressed solidarity with President Zelensky’s government in the face of destabilising activity. Further, the British leader commended Ukraine’s approach to the situation. The UK would work to ensure there is no further escalation, PM Johnson said.

Following the phone call between the two leaders, Ukraine President also thanked Johnson for his support. Zelensky said that Ukraine was “not alone” and was supported by the G7 nations, referring to the elite club of advanced economies. “The NATO MAP is a top priority for Ukraine, “ Zelensky added.

Meanwhile, the call between the British and Ukraine leaders follows messages from the European Union and the US after Kyiv last week accused Moscow of massing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders along with the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow back in 2014. The EU foreign policy chief on April 4 vowed the bloc’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine and expressed concerns over Russian troop movements around Kyiv. The Biden administration also expressed concern about what it termed as escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

Even though Kremlin has not denied the recent troop movements but stressed that Moscow was “not threatening anyone”. The reports of buildup have emerged amid an escalation of armed clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the nation. The year-long conflict has claimed over 13,000 lives since 2014, as per the United Nations (UN) tally.

Latest Russia-Ukraine escalation

Russia had sent its troops into Crimea and annexed the European peninsula in 2014 while backing the separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine in a six-year war that has reportedly killed thousands of people. However, since July 2020, an uneasy cease-fire has been in effect. While the longstanding conflict is still unresolved, the latest escalation was triggered after four Ukrainian soldiers died on March 26 and Kyiv blamed the incident on Moscow. However, Russia denied involvement and said the soldiers died after a landmine exploded as they were inspecting a minefield. Russia also warned against the provocations from the Ukrainian side, saying it could start a war. Later, reports emerged suggesting a massive Russian troops build-up along the Russia-Ukraine border.

(Image: AP)

