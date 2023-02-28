UK PM Rishi Sunak Expected To Travel To North Ireland To Promote 'Windsor Framework'

It is anticipated that UK PM Rishi Sunak will visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, following his successful negotiation of a deal with the European Union, reported UK's Evening Standard. This deal was pledged to be a significant moment for the region, which has experienced several years of strained relations since the UK's departure from the EU.

The newly established agreement, known as the Windsor Framework, eliminates trade obstructions across the Irish Sea and provides Stormont politicians with the power to reject EU legislation, a series of compromises made by Brussels that exceeded some people's expectations. 'Stormont' implies the "Stormont brake”, which will allow the Northern Ireland assembly to stop new EU single market rules from applying in the region.

Despite this, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) still plays a part in the arrangement, causing the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Conservative backbenchers to scrutinise the intricate details of the agreement in the following days.

Sunak is also anticipated to address backbench MPs, he spoke extensively about the agreement in the House of Commons in an effort to quell any possibility of a rebellion within his own party. However, the response thus far has been positive, with Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, welcoming the "notable progress" while cautioning that "there are still important concerns" about the agreement.

The party's perspective will be essential in determining whether the agreement can contribute to the reinstatement of power-sharing at Stormont. Although MPs are predicted to have a say on the deal, there has been no information from Downing Street on when or how the vote will take place.

The 'Stormont brake' crucial: Sunak

A crucial component of the deal is an urgent "Stormont brake" on modifications to EU merchandise regulations that can be activated by the Northern Ireland Assembly. Meanwhile, No. 10 has shown optimism that this provision would address concerns about a "democratic deficit".

The UK Prime Minister called it a “very powerful mechanism” for Stormont to use when it has concerns over EU law, as he heralded the overall deal as a “decisive breakthrough”. “Together we have changed the original protocol and are today announcing the new Windsor Framework,” he said. “Today’s agreement delivers smooth-flowing trade within the whole United Kingdom, protects Northern Ireland’s place in our union and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland," he added.

Leaders in the EU and beyond hailed the progress too, with EU President Ursula von der Leyen praising the “new chapter in our partnership” while French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of the “important decision”. Von Der Leyen had announced the fresh agreement on Monday along with Sunak at Windsor.

US President Joe Biden said it was an “essential step” in protecting the Good Friday Agreement, while in Dublin Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the EU had moved “a lot” to facilitate a deal.