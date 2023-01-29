UK PM Rishi Sunak Fires Tory Chairman Nadhim Zahawi Over Tax Evasion Row

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday fired the Conservative party chair, Nadhim Zahawi. Sunak noted that the minister was in breach of the ministerial code allegedly over his tax affairs. The UK premier fired Zahawi after claiming that he had received a letter from the ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, that found a “serious breach” of the ministerial code. Zahawi had "failed" to meet requirements and hadn't declared "any interests which might be thought to give rise to a conflict," Sir Laurie Magnus, the Government's new ethics adviser, informed in the letter. Laurie further stressed that it is a "relevant interest that could give rise to a conflict, particularly so in the case of HM Treasury Ministers and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, who has responsibility for the UK tax system."

"I also conclude that, in the appointments process for the governments formed in September 2022 and October 2022, Mr Zahawi failed to disclose relevant information at the time of his appointment, including to Cabinet Office officials who support that process. Without knowledge of that information, the Cabinet Office was not in a position to inform the appointing Prime Minister," the letter received by Sunak from Laurie accessed by the British broadcasters read.

Conservative party chair was widely questioned in the parliament. Zahawi is alleged to have settled an estimated £4.8 million bill with HMRC during his time as UK chancellor.

“I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government,” Sunak announced addressing Conservative party chair, Nadhim Zahawi at the House of Commons.

Sunak had pledged to uphold 'integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level'

Rishi Sunak, during his appointment, had pledged to uphold the “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” at the Tory government. He had also been facing increasing pressure to sack Zahawi from the cabinet. The UK's Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, Daisy Cooper, had pushed for Zahawi's resignation, tweeting : "Given this was a serious breach of the ministerial code, Nadhim Zahawi must also do the right thing and resign as an MP. He has shown he is unfit to serve in Cabinet and unfit to serve the people of Stratford-on-Avon." As Sunak dismissed Zahawi, Cooper questioned the delay in making the decision, saying: "Rishi Sunak has finally acted after spending days defending the indefensible on Nadhim Zahawi. It should never have taken him this long to act. Sunak's first 100 days in office have been tarnished by endless Conservative sleazes and scandals."

"Serious questions remain about what Sunak knew about Zahawi’s tax affairs when he appointed him. We need a proper independent inquiry to establish the facts and hold the Prime Minister to account. Given this was a serious breach of the ministerial code, Nadhim Zahawi must also do the right thing and resign as an MP. He has shown he is unfit to serve in Cabinet and unfit to serve the people of Stratford-on-Avon," said Cooper.