UK PM Rishi Sunak Hails Post-Brexit Science Partnership With European Union

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday hailed a bespoke new post-Brexit partnership with the European Union (EU) in the field of scientific research that had been one of the casualties of the UK’s exit from the 27-member economic bloc four years ago. As part of the new Horizon Europe arrangement, UK-based scientists and institutions will again be able to apply for money from the 81-billion pounds Horizon Europe scheme.

While the UK's associated membership had been agreed upon as part of the Brexit trade deal in 2020, it remained in limbo until both sides were able to agree on the Northern Ireland Protocol affecting the UK territory’s unique requirements as a neighbour of EU member-nation Ireland.

“With a wealth of expertise and experience to bring to the global stage, we have delivered a deal that enables UK scientists to confidently take part in the world’s largest research collaboration programme – Horizon Europe,” said Sunak.

“We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is the right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers,” he said. It follows a call between Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Wednesday, with both leaders agreeing that the UK and EU will work together to boost participation. Downing Street said UK researchers can apply for grants and bid to take part in projects under the Horizon programme, with certainty that the UK will be participating as a fully associated member for the remaining life of the programme to 2027.

It added that Horizon will give UK companies and research institutions unrivalled opportunities to lead global work to develop new technologies and research projects, in areas from health to AI. “This is a great day for researchers in the UK and across Europe. The Horizon programme is a beacon of international collaboration and UK-based academic and industrial researchers will now be back at the heart of that,” the Academy of Medical Sciences, the British Academy, the Royal Academy of Engineering, and the Royal Society said in a joint statement.

“Research is vital to tackling the key problems we face, from global challenges such as climate change to driving productivity growth and creating new jobs locally. Our involvement in Horizon Europe will make the UK stronger and is a big win for global research and innovation,” they said. The move is expected to not only open up cooperation with the EU, but also Norway, New Zealand and Israel which are part of the programme – and countries like Korea and Canada which are looking to join too. Under the agreed terms, UK taxpayers will not pay for the time where its researchers have been excluded since 2021, with costs starting from January 2024.