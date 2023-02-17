UK PM Rishi Sunak In Belfast To Sign A Potential Northern Ireland Protocol Deal

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Belfast on Thursday, signalling the imminence of an agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol. James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, will also be departing for Brussels on Friday to meet with Maros Sefcovic, the vice-president of the European Commission. A deal between the EU and the UK would put an end to four months of talks to resolve a dispute that has caused divisions in the Tory party for the past three years and prevented power-sharing in Belfast.

A spokesperson at 10 Downing Street in a statement said: "Whilst talks with the EU are ongoing, ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives and safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s internal market. The prime minister and secretary of state for Northern Ireland are travelling to Northern Ireland this evening to speak to political parties as part of this engagement process.” Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland secretary, is accompanying Sunak, according to Downing Street. Looking at the developments, a negotiation between the UK and the EU may be announced by Friday.

What is the reported deal all about?

A draft agreement is reportedly going to be discussed and put through its tests in both Belfast and Brussels. According to reports, EU diplomats have been called to a briefing on Friday. A spokesperson of the UK government confirmed Cleverly's discussions in Brussels but downplayed the likelihood that an agreement would be announced on Friday. Additionaly, the spokerperson said: "This is part of their ongoing engagement and constructive dialogue with the EU to find practical solutions that work for the people of Northern Ireland."

Since the past four weeks, an agreement has been anticipated. It is presumed that it will include a settlement on the removal of some checks on goods travelling from the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland as well as a new dispute settlement framework that does not involve the European Court of Justice in the initial instance.

Sunak's plans in Northern Ireland

Sunak will meet with representatives from all political parties on Friday morning, but the DUP will be the main topic of discussion because it has said it won't return to power-sharing unless its seven demands for protocol reform are granted. Few anticipate DUP backing for the agreement until one of their seven criteria for negotiators—the removal of EU law's application in Northern Ireland—is met.

A "green lane" involving no customs declarations has been proposed for food and farm produce destined for Northern Irish supermarkets, corner shops, hospitals, schools, and prisons, among other public institutions. This represents an advance in the effort to reduce checks on consignment moving from Britain to Northern Ireland. The parties in talks have agreed that goods intended for retail should pass through this "green" lane, and they are still debating how to handle wholesalers that provide goods to independent retailers and the hospitality industry.

Due to a new course that has been decided upon in principle regarding administration and the involvement of the European Court of Justice in resolving disputes. With the DUP and the hardcore Brexit supporters in the European Research Group of Tory MPs, Sunak has run into major political problems.