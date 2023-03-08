UK PM Rishi Sunak Is 'up For The Fight' Against The Small Boat Crisis: A Look At The Issue

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he is “up for the fight” to bring the new legislation to deal with the small boat crisis. On Tuesday, March 8, night, the British Prime Minister took a defiant stance at a No 10 press conference, The Sun reported. The Sunak administration is bringing new legislation which will prevent migrants from crossing the Channel on small boats to reach the UK illegally. Earlier the legislation was introduced to the parliament by the British home secretary Suella Braverman. After the introduction of the Bill, the government had already admitted that its Illegal Migration Bill may breach the human rights law. The move was criticised by not only the opposition labour party but also by the UN’s refugee agency, the UNHCR.

“People must know that if they come here illegally, it will result in detention and swift removal. Once this happens, and they know it will happen, they will not come and the boats will stop,” the British Prime Minister said in the Tuesday press conference. “That is why today we are introducing legislation to make it clear that if you come here illegally, you can’t claim asylum, you can’t benefit from our modern slavery protection, you can’t make serious human rights claims and you can’t stay,” he added. In the press conference, the Prime Minister announced that the illegal immigrants will be detained and sent back to their home countries (If it is safe) or will be sent to a different country. Sunak also reiterated Braverman’s stance and asserted that if illegal immigrants, if found guilty, will be banned from entering the United Kingdom ever again. “This is how we will break the business model of the people smugglers and this is how we will take the control of our borders,” the British Prime Minister concluded.

In the speech, the British Prime Minister insisted that his administration will use “every tool” at its disposal to address the issue. “This is tough but it is necessary and it is fair,” he said. Sunak also asserted that his Torry party-led government has tried every other way to deal with the issue but none of them worked. “We have tried it every other way and it has not worked - this country and your government should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs,” Sunak said. “Our system is being overwhelmed by those coming here illegally and jumping the queue and they are not the most vulnerable,” he added.

The UNHCR is not happy with the decision

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on the other hand, was not happy with the move by the UK government. According to Independent UK, the UNHCR said that the bill intends to deport asylum seekers without considering their claims as a “clear breach” of international law. “Such legislation would amount to an asylum ban ... no matter how genuine and compelling” individual cases may be,” the UNHCR stated in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, as per the reports by Independent UK. “The effect of the bill would be to deny protection to many asylum seekers in need of safety and protection, and even deny them the opportunity to put forward their case,” the agency added. With this stance, the International agency urged the British government along with all MPs and peers to “reconsider the bill” and pursue a more “humane and practical policy solutions.”

What is the small boat crisis?

Asylum seekers crossing the English channel to enter the United Kingdom in small boats have become one of the most worrisome issues for the current Sunak administration. Last month, The Guardian reported that more than 45,000 people crossed the Channel to the UK in small boats over the past years. The mighty English channel has claimed the lives of many such struggling migrants who have fled their home countries to find a safe haven in the United Kingdom. In the past, the Sunak administration expressed their desire to set up new Small Boats Command Centre and increase the funding for the National Crime Agency (NCA). However, the recently proposed legislation has raised eyebrows all around the world.