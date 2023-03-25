British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak kept the Conservative party’s spring conference a hush event, slamming the doors shut for the press. The forum, branded as the second-biggest event of the year for the political party, was held in the city of Birmingham. According to The Guardian, Sunak was due to hold a Q&A session and host drinks with party activists.

Glimpses of the conference could not make it to the press and the general public as the government said it would be an “internal event closed to media". The UK government sideling journalists drew flak from many in the news business, including Steve Goodrich of Transparency International UK. “Parties routinely sell privileged political access at their conferences, allowing private interests to lobby ministers and senior party figures, so they could at least keep these jamborees open to some media scrutiny on the public’s behalf," Goodrich said.

“Journalists are crucial to informing the public about how our democracy works. Closing the door to them keeps us all in the dark about access and potential influence in UK politics," he emphasized.

The significance of UK's spring conference

On Friday, influential entrepreneurs were invited to take part in a business day that came at a price of £500 per ticket, with the justification that it would be a “day of networking and highly interactive sessions between business leaders and government ministers". The event also saw Chancellor Jeremy Hunt addressing the present situation of inflation skyrocketing to above 10%. The conference is a highly anticipated event on the United Kingdom's political calendar.

Last year, it grabbed eyeballs after then-PM Boris Johnson delivered a controversial speech. He struck a comparison between the plight of war-hit Ukraine and the UK's decision to leave the European Union (EU). For other previous leaders such as Theresa May and David Cameron, the conference served as an ideal platform to address the nation through a televised address.