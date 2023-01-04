UK PM Rishi Sunak Pledges More Military Aid To Ukraine After Russian Drone Attacks

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday pledged long-term support for Ukraine after the barrage of drone attacks by the Russian forces. In a dialogue with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sunak derided what he described as the "abhorrent drone attacks" on Ukraine in recent days, and vowed to bolster the military aid for the allied country in the upcoming weeks, his office 10 Downing Street said in a statement.

“The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days,” the statement by the 10 Downing Street read. “The Prime Minister said Ukraine could count on the UK to continue to support it for the long term, as demonstrated by the recent delivery of more than 1000 anti-air missiles," it further added.

UK to help Ukraine in victory on the battlefield

Sunak told Zelenskyy that the UK was in the process of approving further military aid that would include the equipment in the coming weeks and months, to help secure Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield against the Russian troops. Ukraine's leader, in turn, hailed the British premier's “concrete decisions” on supplying military equipment and appreciated his “further defense cooperation” with his country.

“We agreed to intensify our efforts to bring victory closer this year already. We already have concrete decisions for this,” the Ukrainian leader tweeted on Tuesday after holding talks with Sunak.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of exploding Iranian-made drones on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds [Iranian-made exploding drones],” the Ukrainian president also noted in a recent video address.

Russia's goal of the military attacks was to break the country's armed forces' resistance by “exhausting our people, [our] air defense, our energy” Zelenskyy said in the recorded message as the war dragged on for the 10th month. Moscow, a day earlier, targeted the Ukrainian cities and power stations for launching attacks on its defense base where dozens of Russian soldiers were killed in a town in the Donetsk region on New Year’s Eve.

Ukrainian forces have already shot down more than 80 Iranian-made drones over the past two days, the embattled Ukrainian leader said. Over the last few weeks, UK has already supplied 1,000 surface to air missiles to Ukraine to counter Russian invasion.