UK PM Rishi Sunak Reveals Why He's In India For G20 Summit; 'Global Issues Matter'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in India for G20 Summit | Image: Twitter/@RishiSunak
Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, has said that he's attending the key Group of 20 fora as the "global issues matter" and that the countries, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, need to work together with cooperation to resolve critical world issues. "I'm looking forward to a productive few days [in India]," Sunak said in a video posted on his official X handle, formerly known as Twitter titled "Why am I at G20?"
Sunak arrived in India earlier yesterday, and he received a grand salutation of "Jai Siyaram" by Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who was at the airport to receive the visiting dignitaries. Choubey told Sunak that he is an MP from Buxar, which he noted is an ancient town of religious significance and cultural vibrance. The minister's office described the town's heritage, saying that it is the location where Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman had gained education under the tutelage of Vishwamitra. Sunak, who has Hindu roots, eagerly sat through and appreciated the history of the place, the statement said. Sunak was gifted a rudraksha, Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa upon his arrival.
Why I’m at the #G20👇 pic.twitter.com/BzjKo160hX— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 8, 2023
"India is a land of your ancestors. Everybody is enthusiastic at your arrival," Choubey told UK Prime Miniser Rishi Sunak.
At the G20 Summit, the UK and India are set to sign a slew of trade deals and will hold discussions on the free-trade agreement (FTA). Sunak and PM Modi will hold face-to-face talks on Saturday in New Delhi. A spokesperson at No. 10 Downing Street was reported saying that Sunak's trip holds great significance as the first British prime minister of Indian descent. "His visit will be a historic moment.” In an interview with ANI, Sunak said that there has been significant progress but there's " still hard work ahead to finalise the agreement."
"Both Modi ji and I are keen to see a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal concluded between our two countries. Both of us think there is a good deal to be done. But trade deals always take time, they need to work for both countries. Although we have made enormous progress, there is still hard work to go," UK Prime Minister stated.