UK PM Rishi Sunak Reveals Why He's In India For G20 Summit; 'Global Issues Matter'

Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, has said that he's attending the key Group of 20 fora as the "global issues matter" and that the countries, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, need to work together with cooperation to resolve critical world issues. "I'm looking forward to a productive few days [in India]," Sunak said in a video posted on his official X handle, formerly known as Twitter titled "Why am I at G20?"

Sunak arrived in India earlier yesterday, and he received a grand salutation of "Jai Siyaram" by Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who was at the airport to receive the visiting dignitaries. Choubey told Sunak that he is an MP from Buxar, which he noted is an ancient town of religious significance and cultural vibrance. The minister's office described the town's heritage, saying that it is the location where Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman had gained education under the tutelage of Vishwamitra. Sunak, who has Hindu roots, eagerly sat through and appreciated the history of the place, the statement said. Sunak was gifted a rudraksha, Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa upon his arrival.

"India is a land of your ancestors. Everybody is enthusiastic at your arrival," Choubey told UK Prime Miniser Rishi Sunak.

'Both Modi ji, and I are keen to see ambitious trade deal': Sunak in New Delhi

At the G20 Summit, the UK and India are set to sign a slew of trade deals and will hold discussions on the free-trade agreement (FTA). Sunak and PM Modi will hold face-to-face talks on Saturday in New Delhi. A spokesperson at No. 10 Downing Street was reported saying that Sunak's trip holds great significance as the first British prime minister of Indian descent. "His visit will be a historic moment.” In an interview with ANI, Sunak said that there has been significant progress but there's " still hard work ahead to finalise the agreement."