UK PM Rishi Sunak To Face PMQs At The House Of Commons As Minister Quits Amid Bullying Row

UK PM Rishi Sunak is facing criticism for appointing Gavin Williamson into his cabinet and he will be questioned about his judgement during the House of Commons PMQs. Williamson allegedly bullied the former chief whip of the Tory party and also bullied senior civil servants. According to a report from the Guardian, when Williamson was the defence secretary, he allegedly told a senior civil servant that, "I will cut your throat". Williamson was appointed as a minister of state by Rishi Sunak, without allotment of a specific portfolio. Gavin Williamson has now offered his resignation and Rishi Sunak has accepted the resignation.

The PMQs are a forum where the British PM has to answer all the questions he faces from fellow parliamentarians. The head of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer, has stated that Rishi Sunak's appointment of Gavin Williamson into the UK cabinet, suggests that Sunak is weak. Rishi Sunak stating that he has confidence in Gavin Williamson, even after the bullying allegations emerged, will make Sunak more open to attack from the Labour party. Before the bullying row, the Labour party was planning to attack the PM in the House of Commons, over his earlier decision to not attend the COP27 and then attending it. Now, the focus has shifted to the bullying row.

What is the leader of the opposition saying?

"I think that the prime minister has got people who are clearly not fit for the job around the UK cabinet table. Gavin Williamson has got history when it comes to breaches of security and leaking, etc. He is clearly not suitable, but the central focus really here is on the prime minister, to ask the question why has he put these people around the cabinet," said Sir Keir Starmer, according to a report from Guardian. He added that it is disappointing that again there is a discussion about the prime minister’s judgment, this time in relation to Gavin Williamson. "He’s clearly got people around the cabinet table who are not fit to be there. That is because he was so weak and wanted to avoid an election within his own party and I think the only way out of this, because these debates are going to go on, because of the weak position the prime minister is in, I think we should say to the public, they should have a choice - do you want to carry on with this chaos or do you want the stability of a Labour government? That’s why I think there is such a powerful case for a general election."