UK PM Rishi Sunak has come under fire after government data revealed that he spent nearly £500,000 on private jet trips in just over a week last year. The figures, which were included in a Cabinet Office report detailing prime ministerial travel during the third quarter of 2022, have prompted accusations that Sunak is out of touch and ill-equipped to lead on environmental issues, as per a report from The Guardian.

According to the report, the UK government spent just under £108,000 on private jet travel for Sunak's attendance at the COP27 summit in Egypt. The PM flew in on 6 November and returned the following day. A week later, he embarked on a round trip to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, at a cost of over £340,000.

Sunak comes under scrutiny over private jet expenses

Critics have raised concerns about the high cost and carbon footprint of Sunak's private jet travel, particularly at a time when many governments are attempting to tackle climate change. The revelations are likely to increase pressure on Sunak and the UK government to take stronger action on environmental issues.

Newly released government data has revealed that UK officials spent over £100,000 on private jet travel during the third quarter of 2022. The expenses included a day trip to Latvia and Estonia by an unnamed official, which cost more than £62,000, as well as a private jet trip taken by Liz Truss, the former UK Foreign Secretary, to attend a meeting in Prague at a cost of nearly £40,000.

Although Downing Street has access to an RAF Voyager plane for official travel, all the flights detailed in the report were operated by the charter carrier Titan Airways using an Airbus A-321 plane. The aircraft is painted with a union flag tail fin and serves as a de facto equivalent to the official aircraft used by other world leaders.

The expenses have prompted criticism from opposition politicians, with Wera Hobhouse, the Liberal Democrats’ energy and climate spokesperson, calling the spending a "shocking waste of taxpayers’ money" at a time when many people are struggling financially. The revelations are likely to increase scrutiny of the UK government's travel expenses and environmental policies.