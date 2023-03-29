UK PM Rishi Sunak Urged By Nation's Leading Scientists To Halt New Oil & Gas Developments

Ahead of the anticipated launch of a revised net zero and energy security strategy by United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, a group of leading UK scientists have called on him to stop the licensing of new oil and gas developments in the country, reported The Guardian.

Chris Rapley, a former head of the Science Museum and a professor at University College London (UCL), and Mark Maslin, a professor of earth system science at UCL, are among the group of scientists who have cautioned Rishi Sunak that in order for the world to restrict global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, there should be no new oil and gas developments.

On the eve of the UK government's "energy security day", which coincides with the release of a new net zero strategy, the appeal is supported by over 700 scientists. Originally, the launch was slated to be called "green day," but as reported by The Guardian last week, it was renamed "energy security day" due to a planned emphasis on oil and gas development, in addition to renewable energy, and to mollify conservative factions of the UK's governing Conservative Party.

Aberdeen, which is considered the hub of the UK's oil and gas industry, was originally chosen as the launch location for energy security day, but due to widespread criticism, this decision may be subject to change, according to The Guardian.

As part of the announcements scheduled for energy security day, the UK government plans to continue oil and gas development in the North Sea, invest about £20 billion in carbon capture and storage over two decades, and increase support for renewable energy. However, the group of scientists cautioned in their letter that surpassing 1.5C of global warming would result in catastrophic consequences. They added that there is already an excess of coal, oil, and gas, which would push the limits of maintaining a habitable climate. They urged the prime minister to take action.

In a letter accessed by the Guardian, they said: “We are writing as members of the research community on climate science and other related disciplines to call on you to ensure the UK once again demonstrates international leadership by acting on the latest warnings about the escalating climate crisis. This means including in the forthcoming revised net zero strategy a commitment not to approve any new development of onshore or offshore oil and gas fields.”

They note the stark findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last week, which found in a “sober but devastating” report that the world had only a narrow chance of avoiding disastrous levels of global heating.

IPCC: Immediate action is required to avert a climate catastroph

The Guardian quoted Emily Shuckburgh, director of Cambridge Zero at the University of Cambridge, who organised the letter, she said: “Last Monday, the IPCC made it clear that immediate action is required to avert a climate catastrophe. Now is the time to be investing in the technologies of the future, not the past. Continued use of fossil fuels is a threat to us, our children and their children; instead we should be leading the world in creating a sustainable society powered by green innovation. That must be the central aim of the revised net zero strategy.”

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow secretary for net zero, said: “This letter is a further reminder that the mainstream consensus says doubling down on fossil fuels is the wrong choice, on value for money grounds, won’t solve our energy security needs, won’t create good jobs, and would be completely wrong for the climate. The scientists are telling the government in no uncertain terms that they must change course from their path of climate vandalism.”

Moreover, the letter from the scientists raises questions about the government's plans for carbon capture and storage (CCS) investments, arguing that the technology has yet to be proven at scale. The government hopes that the focus on CCS will provide a justification for continuing oil and gas development.

In addition, several key recommendations for a net zero strategy will not be implemented by the government, including a comprehensive program for home insulation, mandatory installation of solar panels on new houses, continued flaring of gas by oil and gas companies, no specific target for onshore wind generation, and potential limitations on new onshore wind turbines in England due to changes in the planning regime.

Within only 36 hours of being open for signatories, the letter received over 700 signatures, including those of Iain Stewart, a professor of geoscience communication at Plymouth University, former government adviser Michael Jacobs of Sheffield University, and Jane Macnaughton, deputy pro vice-chancellor at Durham University.