UK PM Rishi Sunak Vows To End Recession, Control Inflation, Improve Public Sectors In 2023

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday, said that the UK's economy will grow this year, and inflation is expected to come down in 2023. In his first keynote speech as the British premier in 2023, Sunak pledged to slash the government debt, as well as cut hospital waiting lists for the NHS, and curb the human trafficking incidences across the English Channel.

Sunak, who took over as the Tory leader earlier last year after the ouster of the ex-prime minister Liz Truss, on Jan 4 pledged that he would work "night and day" to honour the promises that he has made to the British public, adding that ahead of the next election he would create "a future that restores optimism, hope, and pride in Britain."

I am determined to tackle the immediate problems people face.



I am determined to ensure this great country achieves its immense potential. pic.twitter.com/PdEGx8FTxL — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 4, 2023

Across the UK, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of inflation was put at a whopping 10.7 percent with a worsening energy crisis and inflation exacerbated by the Western sanctions on Russia in response to the ongoing Ukrainian offensive. The Retail Price Index (RPI) soared to 16.1 percent as businesses ran the risk of closure due to bankruptcy whilst their energy bills soared manyfold, creating a knock-on effect on the prices of the basic commodities. Conservative prime minister pledged to push for five major “people’s priorities” during the current parliament of 2023.

"First, we will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security," Sunak said in his keynote speech on Wednesday. "Second, we will grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country. Third, we will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services," he added.

Sunak vows to secure future of public services, take urgent action on NHS, stop Channel crossings

Sunak vowed to reduce Britain's national debt, as it is necessary to "secure the future of public services." he also promised to slash the waiting times in the crisis-ridden National Health Service (NHS). This comes as the Unions representing nursing and ambulance staff at NHS have announced the strike dates for January 2023, questioning the British government's payment schemes that allegedly “take money away from frontline services and cause further delays to care.”

Sunak assured that his administration was "taking urgent action" to add another 7,000 beds to hospital capacity, along with "future plans for A&E and ambulances." He furthermore added, he has the intention of holding a "reasonable dialogue" with trade unions, as his cabinet "hugely value public sector workers like nurses." “People are understandably anxious when they see ambulances queueing outside hospitals”, Sunak noted, – adding that the NHS was working “urgently” to ramp up the A&E and ambulance services to improve the healthcare for British members of the public.

Sunak addressed the pressure NHS faces as flu, COVID-19 and Strep A have overwhelmed the medical facilities. With respect to a boost in the public sector pay in the next financial year, Sunak said, “We’ll be setting out more of plans in this regard in the coming days.”

“We will halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and stop the boats. Those are the people’s priorities. They are your government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not," Sunak told the Brirish public.

British premier promised to “stop the boats” at the English Channel, stating that the Tories will pass laws to thwart to deter illegal immigrant crossings at the channel, warning: "If you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed." He asked the citizens not to judge the Tories on the first year of their performance but be hopeful about 2023, saying “No tricks, no ambiguity – we’re either delivering for you or we’re not ... So, I ask you to judge us on the effort that we put in, and the results we achieve.”