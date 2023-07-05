UK PM Rishi Sunak's Approval Ratings Hit New Low; Labour's Future Appears Bright

In the face of rising mortgage rates, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had finds little solace in his personal approval ratings as they continue to plummet. According to the latest ConservativeHome cabinet league table, Sunak's support among Tory members has reached its lowest since assuming office. Sunak, along with eight other cabinet ministers, finds himself with sub-zero approval ratings, signalling a growing wave of discontent within the party.

Sunak's rating currently stands at -2.7, a stark contrast to his positive rating of 21.9 in May 2023. While his current standing is better than some of his predecessors, such as Johnson, who reached a low of -33.8, and Theresa May, who fared even worse, these ratings only reinforce the prevailing sense within the government and party that the tide is turning against the Prime Minister. National polls also suggest a decline in Tory popularity, with a growing concern that the party's prospects are worsening following the local elections.

A daunting road ahead for Sunak

The challenge for Sunak lies in the absence of clear indicators of improvement. The economy remains in a precarious state, and the mortgage crisis is expected to worsen before any signs of recovery emerge.

UK ministers had pinned hopes on the Rwanda scheme to boost their fortunes, but a recent Court of Appeal ruling deemed the scheme unlawful, rendering an implementation this year highly unlikely. The case is now set to be heard in the Supreme Court, possibly in October.

What can Sunak do?

Nevertheless, Sunak still has a few cards to play. There is a glimmer of hope within the government that inflation will experience a steep decline in the latter half of 2023. Additionally, a cabinet reshuffle is being debated, with discussions revolving around whether to conduct it at the end of July or when Members of Parliament return after the summer recess, as per a report by Times.

Among those potentially facing changes or relocations are Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and Home Secretary Suella Braverman. However, all three currently enjoy more favourable receptions from Tory members compared to Sunak, making the task of forming his pre-election team even more challenging.

Good news for Starmer?

As the British PM grapples with waning support and an uncertain economic landscape, the road ahead appears increasingly rocky. Sunak and his team must navigate these challenges while seeking to regain momentum and address the concerns that have eroded public confidence in the government's handling of the country's affairs.

If Sunak fails, Sir Keir Starmer will soon attain the good fortune of calling 10 Downing Street his home. Labour had a 18 point lead over Tories in national polls. According to a report from Nesta thinktank and the Behavioural Insights unit, Labour has a lead over Tories in more than 100 battleground seats.

If these trends hold, Starmer will become the first Labour leader to lead Britain in 15 years. The last one was Gordon Brown. Keir's parents, wherever they are, will certainly be happy. He was, after all, named after Keir Hardie, the founder of the Labour Party.