UK PM Says 'more Work Needs To Be Done' To Eradicate Racism Amid BLM Protests

After several weeks of often violent Black Lives Matter protests triggered by George Floyd’s death, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on June 17 that these demonstrations have revealed that “more work needs to be done” to eradicate racism. Johnson has initiated another review on racial biases and discrimination in the country but when in an interview he was asked about the violence prevailing in these protests, UK PM said that “perpetrators will be prosecuted”.

He has also said that he can tell the British parliament that any incident involving vandalisation of public property will be met with full force to curb the clashes. Moreover, after previously opposing the removal of statues of historical leaders, Johnson has reportedly also said his government is currently planning new ways in which vandalism of war memorials can be legislated. Earlier, UK PM had said that removal of statues is “distortion of history”.

History cannot be ‘photoshopped’

While writing an opinion piece for an international news outlet, Johnson said that if people start removing the images of all those whose attitudes do not align with them then the citizens are engaged in a “great lie”. The UK PM has repeatedly condemned the violence prevailing in the demonstrations against racism in the country but has also said that Britain can not “photoshop” its cultural landscape and its complex historical past.

Amid row of protesters pulling down the statues of personalities from the history after African American George Floyd died in police custody in the US, Johnson defended former Britsih PM Winston Churchill and called him a “hero”. UK’s Conservative PM said that it was “absurd and deplorable” that Churchill’s statue on the Parliament Square should have been in danger. Moreover, British PM insisted that he is not the only one who will ‘resist with every breath in the body any attempt to remove that statue’.

Earlier this week, after clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and the police forces, Johnson condemned the “racist thuggery”. He also added that “racism has no place” in the country but according to him the demonstrations are “subverted” by violence.

Inputs: Agency