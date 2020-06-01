Boris Johnson Says New COVID-19 Lockdown Rules In England Will Bring ‘joy And Relief’

As the United Kingdom government is taking ‘modest’ steps in easing lockdown, PM Boris Johnson on June 1 informed that England will now be allowed to meet up to five friends in public outdoor places. While taking to Twitter, Johnson informed the new lockdown rules in England and claimed that the measures will bring ‘joy and relief for many’. While he reminded people to keep two metres distance, he also urged people to wash hands regularly.

From today, in England, you will be allowed to meet up to five friends in public outdoor places or in your garden. This will be a moment of joy and relief for many.



Please remember to keep 2 metres away from those you don’t live with, and wash your hands regularly. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 1, 2020

According to an international media outlet, the UK government allowed primary schools in England to reopen. The vulnerable people, who have been forced to stay home for months, are now finally allowed to go outdoors and meet friends and family. The new measures will also allow people to reunite with both of their parents or grandparents or to see multiple friends from different households while keeping a safe social distance.

While speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick even said that he was ‘reasonably confident’ that the measure would be ‘manageable’, but he also added that the room for manoeuvre was limited. Furthermore, he, however, also warned that the advice would be tightened again if conditions became ‘less favourable’.

Over 276,000 confirmed cases

Currently, according to Johns Hopkins University tally, the UK has over 276,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has even claimed nearly 38,571 lives. Although, last week, the country reportedly exceeded its target to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 200,000 a day by the end of May. While some people lauded the government for the rapid testing capacity, others voiced concerns about the timing of the changes as they believe it is too early for the authorities to lift the restrictions.

However, with many criticising the government, UK foreign minister Dominic Raab defended the government's decision to ease the coronavirus lockdown as he said that it was the "right step" at this time. The government is taking these steps very carefully, based on the science but also based on the UK’s ability to monitor the virus, he added. With the highest death rate of the coronavirus in the world, the UK stated that it was about time for the country to cautiously balance the need to restart the economy and the pandemic outbreak.

