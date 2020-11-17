UK PM Says Scottish Devolution Was A 'disaster', Calls It Tony Blair's 'biggest Mistake'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire after he said that the creation of devolved parliament in Edinburgh has been a “disaster”. According to BBC, in a virtual meeting of Conservative MPs, Johnson described it as predecessor Tony Blair’s “biggest mistake” and later added that he failed to “foresee the rise of separatist in Scotland”. Following his comments, the SNP and Labour have criticised the PM and said that his remarks underline the contempt that Johnson and the Sottish Tories have for the people of Scotland.

The Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, however, said that the British PM has “always supported devolution”. He told the media outlet that what he does feel strongly is that devolution in Scotland has facilitated the rise of separatism and nationalism in the form of the SNP and that that’s trying to break apart the UK. The PM’s Downing Street office also said that Johnson believes that “devolution is great,” but not when it is used by separatist and nationalist to break up the UK.

Responding to Johnson’s remarks, SNP MP Drew Henry slammed the PM and said that effectively what he is saying is it is alright for Scotland to have devolution as long as they vote for the Westminster party we want them to. Douglas Ross, who leads the Conservative in Scotland, also responded by saying that “devolution has not been a disaster” and that the SNP’s non-stop obsession with another referendum has been a disaster.

UK PM rules out 2nd referendum

Scotland was promised a referendum on devolution by the Labour Party before the 1997 election, and the promise was carried out later that year, leading to the creation of a Scottish Parliament in 1999. The Devolved powers included health, housing, fire services, some areas of transport and education. However, Scotland has always had its own education system and a separate legal system.

The British government has kept many powers, including defence, foreign policy and most forms of tax. Back in 2014, Scotland had rejected independence in a referendum, however, now pressure for a new one has grown since Britain voted to leave European Union in 2016, a decision opposed by several voters north of the border. The SNP has said that a second referendum on independence should happen if the party wins, but Johnson has ruled this out.

