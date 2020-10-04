Boris Johnson Pledges To 'unleash UK's Potential' Amid Unrest Over Handling Of Pandemic

In a bid to calm unrest over government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to ‘unleash Britain’s potential’. With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Johnson ordered his cabinet to bring forward fresh ideas for a Queen’s Speech, which marks the beginning of the next Parliament session. According to a Bloomberg report, the UK government will be discussing plans to spend money on schools and hospitals, a crackdown on serious violence, and bring in tougher sentences for animal cruelty.

In a statement, spokesman for Johnson said that the PM was elected to get Brexit done and unleash Britain’s potential. The official added that the PM has been clear that he will not be ‘blown off course’ in the plans to build back better, and that’s just what the next Queen’s Speech, which is expected to take place in the spring, will do.

Johnson has been facing criticism over his lockdown measures and problems in the virus testing system. The UK government has been trying to strike a balance between trying to contain the unprecedented pandemic and reviving the economy. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, currently, the United Kingdom has over 482,000 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 42,407 lives in the nation.

UK PM criticised over COVID situation

The recent statement from Johnson’s office comes after Conservative party leaders threatened to rebel against the government in light of the COVID-19 situation. Last month, the British PM had announced a set of new regulations to curb an inevitable second wave of coronavirus. However, the authorities had exempted the parliament bars reasoning that they are classed as workplace canteens.

Recently, Johnson was also reprimanded by the speaker of the Parliament for showing ‘contempt’ towards the lawmakers. Johnson was scolded for hurrying through the COVID-19 restrictions without taking into account all the factors. The chief officer of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, told Johnson that he had made rules in a 'totally unsatisfactory' way, marking a rare intervention by the speaker.

Hoyle further told Parliament that the way in which the government has exercised its powers to make secondary legislation during this crisis has been totally unsatisfactory. She said that the government should no longer treat it with the contempt that it has shown. Following the backlash, Johnson had to apologise for the new COVID-19 local lockdown rules as they had caused confusion across the country and destroyed businesses in the process.

(Image: AP)

