UK PM Says 'won't Stop' Until Zaghari-Ratcliffe Is Released As Iran Extends Her Sentence

UK PM Boris Johnson, on April 26, denounced reports that British-Iranian citizens Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been sentenced to an extra year in prison. Calling it “wrong”, Johnson said that the government “will redouble our efforts” to fight for her release. The British leader also asserted that his administration “will not stop” until Zaghari-Ratcliffe is granted freedom, highlighting a possible collision with “American friends” on the matter.

“I don’t think it’s right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail… I think it’s wrong that she’s there in the first place,” he told reporters adding that London is working “very hard” to secure her release. His stance was echoed by country's Foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

Iran's decision to sentence Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to another year in prison is cruel, inhumane and wholly unjustified. She must be allowed to return to her family in the UK and we will continue to do all we can to get her home. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 26, 2021

This is a totally inhumane and wholly unjustified decision.



We continue to call on Iran to release Nazanin immediately so she can return to her family in the UK. We continue to do all we can to support her. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 26, 2021

Detained in 2016

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 on spying charges by Iranian authorities, following which she was sentenced to a five-year prison term in Tehran. While she has denied all the charges, she has been serving her imprisonment, including several months in solitary confinement.

On April 26, it was revealed that fresh charges have been levied on her, which has resulted in a one-year extension in her jail term. Additionally, she has also been barred from leaving the country for a year. According to her lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, an Iranian court has charged her with attending a demonstration outside the Iranian embassy in 2009 and speaking to a BBC Persian journalist at the gathering.

In March last year, she was temporarily released from her five year prison term in Iran and for the first time. The 42-year-old was amongst the 85,000 prisoners, serving a prison term for less than five years, who were released from the prison last March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The mother of British born Gabrielle Ratcliffe has been out of prison, for now, however, she was required to wear an ankle tag and remain within 300 metres of her parents’ home in Tehran where she is currently staying.

In the aftermath, many experts have pointed out that Tehran might be extending Zaghari-Ratcliffe's sentence to gain leverage over the UK in an ongoing negotiation. Both the states are currently ironing out the solution to a long legal dispute over an arms sale lingering from the time of the Shah.

(Image Credits: Atridad_Saadat/Twitter/AP)