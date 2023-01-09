UK PM Sunak And Majority Of His Cabinet May Lose Seats In Next General Election: Report

The political instability surrounding the Conservative Party-led United Kingdom parliament has been quite prevalent, especially in the last six months and newly released poll data by Best for Britain via ‘Focaldata’ on December 31 has only tempered the wedge between the Conservative Party and winning the vote of the British public. According to the report labelled “The Wavering Wall”, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a majority of his cabinet ministers are at a risk of losing their seats in the next general elections which are scheduled before January 2025. However, the two-year gap will give the Tories to put up a close contest to the opposition led by Labour Party.

Tory Stalwarts including UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Business Secretary Grant Shapps, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Environment Secretary Therese Coffey are all at a risk of defeat at the next elections, according to the report. Only five Tory cabinet ministers - Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman, Michael Gove, Nadhim Zawawi and Kemi Badenoch – would cling on after the 2024 election, says the report. Most of the Tory MPs in the incumbent cabinet will lose their seats to the Labour Party, according to the data.

A close call between Conservative and Labour

The high proportion of uncertain voters still gives the Tories a chance of making the election a close call. Despite the dire polling for Sunak’s party, analysis by Best for Britain revealed that Labour’s lead over the Tories could be more fragile than previously thought. The report found that the high proportion of wavering voters – those answering “don’t know” in surveys – typically lean heavily to the Conservative Party and could still back Sunak’s party at the next general election. The multilevel regression with poststratification (MRP) polls carried out by Focaldata show Labour is on course to win 517 seats at the next election. But the victory is cut to only 353 seats, a majority of fewer than 60, once the impact of the “don’t know” voters is factored in.

'Don’t Know' voters could save Sunak’s seat: Report

The new seat-by-seat analysis shows that 12 of the 16 cabinet members on course for defeat at the general election which include Sunak, Raab, Cleverly and Barclay, would cling onto their seats once “don’t know” voters are taken into account. Only Wallace, work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, transport secretary Mark Harper and Welsh secretary David TC Davies are on course to lose their seats after the “don’t know” voters were factored in.

Britain ready for Labour?

Britain is currently reeling under economic hardship and being one of the largest economies in the world, it has failed to set an example in the past five years. The Keir Starmer-led Labour Party has repeatedly called for a general election after the Liz Truss political turmoil in the UK which saw three PMs in a span of two months. Starmer had taken to Twitter saying that British citizens deserved better than "this revolving door of chaos. We need a general election." "The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people," he said.

The Best for Britain analysis concluded that the Labour party’s massive lead, especially since Spring 2022 has diminished as the report states that Conservative-leaning voters have been becoming wavering voters rather than switching to Labour. Speculating the result of the next general elections would be too far-fetched as it was vital to understand who wavering voters would cast their vote for. The report showed that the wavering voters did intend to vote and were “demographically more similar to Conservative voters in England than Labour voters.”

The next UK general elections may just be a closer battle between the Conservative Party and the Labour Party than many would think.

Image: AP