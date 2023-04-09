UK PM Sunak To Meet Biden In Northern Ireland On 25th Anniversary Of Good Friday Agreement

US President Joe Biden will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland next week, where he will attend the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord.

Even after 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, signed back in 1998, in which America played a key role, the US continues to remain an influential voice in the politics of Northern Ireland.

Sunak to meet US President Biden in Northern Ireland

Biden's visit will come at a time when political uncertainty in Northern Ireland is already high. The British Prime Minister will host a grand dinner party on Wednesday to celebrate the Good Friday peace accord anniversary, said the UK PM's office in a statement.

80-year-old Biden, the second Catholic president with Irish roots in American history, will also spend time in the Irish Republic, where he will visit Dublin and his ancestral homes.

What is the Good Friday Agreement?

The Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, is a pair of agreements that ended all the unrest and political tension in Northern Ireland that had prevailed since the late 1960s.

The signing of the Good Friday Agreement was a major development in the Northern Ireland peace process, which is made up of the Multi-Party Agreement between Northern Ireland's political parties and the British-Irish Agreement between the British and Irish governments. The current system of government in Northern Ireland is based on the same agreement. Notably, the agreement between British and Irish politicians came into force on December 2, 1999. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was the only major political group in Northern Ireland to oppose the Good Friday Agreement, with most of the political groups supporting the deal.

Formation of Ireland

After Ireland lost its parliament in Dublin under the Act of Union of 1800, for much of the 19th and 20th centuries, unrest within the state remained a dominant factor, paving the way for nationalism to demand home rule or an independent Irish state.

After the Easter Rising in 1916 that shook Dublin, a group of Irish nationalists clashed with British soldiers in the capital, resulting in the loss of 450 lives and destruction in major parts of the city. The conflict was ended by Britain within a week; later, 15 Irish leaders were executed for the clash.

After five tumultuous years, including the Irish War of Independence (1919–21), the Government of Ireland Act, which became law in May 1921, splintered Ireland. The six predominantly unionist counties in the northeast of the island. From six predominantly unionist counties in the northeast of the island, Northern Ireland was formed, and the remaining counties formed "southern" Ireland.

