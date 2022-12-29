UK PM Sunak Urges Iran To Stop Unfairly Detaining Dual Nationals For ‘diplomatic Leverage’

Rishi Sunak-led Britain urged Iran on Wednesday to stop detaining dual nationals, after the arrest of seven people with links to the UK, saying the practice should not be used for "diplomatic leverage". Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps arrested the seven over anti-government protests as they tried to leave the country on Sunday, state media reported. Some of those arrested hold dual nationality. "We are urgently seeking further information from the Iranian authorities on the reports of those British-Iranian dual nationals," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said, as per the National News. "We've always said that we will never accept our nationals … being used for diplomatic leverage and we urge the government of Iran to stop its practice of unfairly detaining British and other foreign nationals."

Britain's main opposition Labour Party has asked for new sanctions to be imposed on organisations and people who have been involved in Iran's crackdown on the protests. "The killings and repression being carried out by the Iranian regime against courageous Iranian protesters seeking a better future is appalling," Labour's foreign affairs spokesman David Lammy said. "There must be an end to impunity." A British Foreign Ministry representative said it had already imposed human rights sanctions on more than 40 Iranian officials and all of the "morality police", reported National News. "We will continue to hold Iran to account for the shocking violence they have inflicted on their own people," the representative said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran, on Monday, arrested seven people with connections to the UK in the central Iranian province of Kerman alleging that the people were leading protests in the province through an organised network, said Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic News Agency. The agency stated that IRGC claimed that a number of the detainees held dual-nationality and intended to flee the country. The arrests come against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests that have rocked Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

“The network, which named itself “Zagros”, gathered together anti-revolutionary agents from both inside and outside the country to pursue plots against the Islamic system, especially in the recent unrest,” said IRGC. The Iran Guards also claimed that the even arrestees had been involved in “planning, leading and producing content as well as organising and fueling the flames of the protests”. Their social media groups and channels were also blocked and became unavailable, reported Iranian state media. “The IRGC intelligence agency is identifying other members of this network both inside and outside the country.”

The UK urged citizens to leave the middle eastern nation “as safely as they can” after the news of the arrests. According to The Guardian, Alicia Kearns, the chair of the UK’s foreign affairs select committee, implored Britons to leave the country saying, “This is industrialised taking of state hostages. This is what Iran now does,” Kearns said, noting that the Iranian government was describing some suspects as “British linked” because they have blamed the West, especially the UK, for sparking the protests. “They will never admit this because of a brutal, corrupt and oppressive regime,” she said.

“Iran has shown that it will happily arrest anyone with dual citizenship. If I was a British foreign dual national in Iran I would absolutely be leaving because the evidence is they will use them in any game of chess they can and use brutal repression. I would encourage anyone from the west to leave as safely as they can,” she added.