UK PM Sunak Vows To Highlight 'devastating Impact' Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine At G20

India places high importance on international rule of law when it comes to global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In a conversation with ANI on Friday, Sunak said that he cannot dictate the stance that India takes on the war, but is certain that the country supports territorial integrity.

"Well, it's not for me to tell India what positions to take on international issues, but I know India rightly cares about the international rule of law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity. I think those are things that are universal values that we all share. Those are things that I believe, and India, I know, believes in those things too," he asserted.

He also revealed what he plans to shed light on at the summit. "One thing I will be doing is highlighting the devastating impact that Russia's illegal invasion is having on millions of people around the world, particularly on food prices," he stated, adding that Russia's decision to withdraw from a crucial grain deal has impacted poor nations and soared food prices.

"That is causing suffering for millions of people. It is not right. One of the things I will be doing is making people aware of the impact of Russia's illegal war," he noted.

Sunak arrives in New Delhi ahead of the summit

Sunak is currently in India for the G20 Summit that will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. He will partake in the summit with three main goals in mind -- helping the world's economy stabilize, creating international ties, and helping vulnerable nations such as Ukraine.

Before arriving in India, he listed the points in a post on X. "I’m heading to the #G20 Summit with a clear focus. Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable. This action is part of that – Putin again has failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine," Sunak wrote.

On Friday, he landed in New Delhi with his wife Akshata Murthy. The pair was received by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at the national capital's Palam airport.