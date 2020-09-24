UK PM To Call On Nations To 'build Back Greener' At UN Climate Action Roundtable

While on September 23, as the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the world for a “spirit of togetherness” to combat the second wave of a novel coronavirus, he will also convene the UN Climate Action Roundtable hosted by the UN Secretary-General dedicated to climate change. In the meeting, UK’s PM will focus on the zero-emission targets to minimize the greenhouse effect as his administration upped funding by £11.6 billion and is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

On September 24, the UK’s leader will call on nations to make ambitious commitments to secure the planet for the next generation at a virtual roundtable meeting. According to an official press release issued by the UK Prime minister’s office at 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson is expected to chart a path to a green and sustainable recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the UN Climate Action Roundtable. Further, he will announce a UN event cohosted by the UK on 12 December 2020 that will mark the five-year anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.

📺 Our event on the #ClimateEmergency is about to kick off.



Hear from @gmunozabogabir about businesses, cities & investors coming together in the #RaceToZero - the largest ever coalition committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. https://t.co/4nGBTOdzkz pic.twitter.com/Nzybz7bynB — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) September 23, 2020

Climate technologies are crucial for countries to effectively address the #ClimateEmergency.



On September 30, join us for a webinar on how to close the finance gap to implement #climatetech: https://t.co/pQevc3hVcK pic.twitter.com/53sg7gFm05 — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) September 23, 2020

At the event, the nations across the globe will come together to draft plans to mitigate the rising global temperatures. In the meeting scheduled for September 24, world leaders will announce the new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and net-zero targets, and the countries will also submit environmental ambitions, new plans, and NDCs by the year-end.

“As the world continues to deal with coronavirus we must look ahead to how we will rebuild, and how we can seize the opportunity to build back better,” the PM will say in the address.

Environment on 'global agenda'

Further, he will point that while the UK will lead, keeping the environment on the global agenda, the nations will have to take the global green industrial revolution challenge and not a bailout. “We cannot let climate action become another victim of coronavirus. Let us be the leaders who secure the very health of the planet for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come,” PM Johnson will say in the speech. Moreover, he will inform, that the Paris agreement event will be hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy in Glasgow. A series of dialogues will also be held by the COP26 and COP25 High-Level Champions for Global Climate Action in November 2020.

“The eyes of the world will be on COP26 when the UK hosts it in November next year. But tackling climate change cannot wait,” COP26 President and Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.

“We are setting the stage now with a call to all those who are ready to step forward this December and set out bold new Nationally Determined Contributions for a clean and prosperous future,” he said, adding, “the responsibility to act lies with each of us and together we can drive forward action.”

