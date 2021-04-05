UK PM To Review Plans For COVID-19 Status Certification To 'safely Reopen Economy'

The Boris Johnson administration is reviewing a plan to implement the “Covid status certification” across all of the UK that could play a critical role in safely reopening the economy, lifting bans on social contact, and improving safety, the Cabinet Office said in a statement. COVID-status certification will be made after a review of the immunization and the PCR tests data to determine the individuals that are at the lowest risk of spreading the SARS-CoV-2.

The UK is planning to issue this document to both inoculated and the normal population, the move, however, is now a political flashpoint as at least 72 MPs – including libertarian Tories and senior Labour figures called passports divisive, discriminatory and an attack on civil liberties. Trials for these covid status certificates will begin as early as next month across the UK’s selective theatres and stadiums, and if results are promising, the scheme will also be enforced for public gatherings, bars, pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and movie halls, where a large number of people congregate. Venues, thereafter, will permit only after proof of vaccination is produced at the entrance, a prospect criticized by the UK parliament’s Conservative MPs.

It is also being reported by the UK’s local press that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give the vaccine passports go ahead on April 5, after reviewing the matter with Minister for the Cabinet Office, Michael Gove. Gove had earlier last week held a zoom meeting with opponent political ministers, including Tory MPs Mark Harper and Steve Baker, former cabinet minister Damian Green and former minister Andrew Murrison, a GP, and the former cabinet minister David Davis, a UK politician who has been a long-standing anti- ID card campaigner.

The scheme in Queen's speech

In days ahead, the scheme may also be included in Queen’s speech to garner popular backing, although the UK’s Prime Minister told reporters that the certificates are “unlikely” to be introduced until all adults are vaccinated. Johnson is set to announce the interim findings on 5 April, after a detailed analysis of the UK’s international air travel, the ultimate decision, however, might be delayed until June 2021.

At a House of Commons address, earlier, British PM Johnson voiced support for the scheme saying that “COVID is collectively a threat and people want us as their government, and me as the Prime Minister to take all the actions I can to protect them.” The concept of vaccine certificates now that most of the population is immunized shall not astonish the citizens, he stressed. He even said last month, pubs that check Covid status on an entry will be allowed to ditch social distancing.

