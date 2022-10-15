UK PM Truss Acknowledges Fiscal Plan Backfired, Reverses Tax Plan After Appointing New FM

United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss has acknowledged that her fiscal plan backfired, CNN reported. Speaking at a press briefing on October 14, Truss said she was "incredibly sorry" to lose the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. She has made a U-turn on the government's mini-budget and admitted that "it is clear that parts of our mini budget went further and faster than markets were expecting." After sacking Kwarteng, Liz Truss appointed Jeremy Hunt as the UK's new Chancellor of the Exchequer.

"So the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change. We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline. I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government," Liz Truss said.

The British PM held the press conference after sacking Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Notably, the mini-budget announced by Kwasi Kwarteng was followed by a fall in the value of the pound and an increase in borrowing rates. In her press conference, Truss said that they need to change their approach and take action to reassure the market of fiscal discipline. She announced the decision to keep an increase in corporate tax to what had been planned by the former government. Truss said that the corporation tax will rise to 25% from 19%. Notably, she had originally planned to scrap the increase in corporation tax planned by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

'We will get through this storm': Liz Truss

In response to a question whether she would apologise to her party members, Truss responded that she was "determined" to deliver on what she had campaigned for to become the party leader. She further said, "We need to have a high-growth economy but we have to recognise that we are facing very difficult issues as a country," as per the CNN report. In her concluding remarks, Liz Truss insisted that she will take action in the national interest and stressed that the UK will "get through this storm." She emphasised that her government will deliver "strong and sustained growth" which will help to transform the prosperity of the nation.

Kwasi Kwarteng sacked

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, has been sacked three weeks after his mini-budget unleashed chaos in the economy. After he was sacked, Kwarteng issued a statement in which he stated that the UK government was facing an "incredibly difficult" situation "with rising global interest rates and energy prices." He acknowledged that "the economic environment has changed rapidly since we set out the Growth Plan on 23 September." Kwarteng insisted that Britain had been “dogged by low growth rates and high taxation” which he suggested must “still change if this country is to succeed.”