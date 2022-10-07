UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has decided that she will not ask citizens to reduce their energy consumption because the country is "not a nanny-state", according to the climate minister, who also stated that the government is unlikely to implement energy rationing. Graham Stuart stated that the government is "hesitant to tell people what they should do," as reported by the Independent.

Highlighting Truss' remark, Stuart said that the government is looking forward to talking to big energy users and consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for low energy consumption. "What we are prepared to do is talk to the big energy users and talk to consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for reducing energy at peak times," he continued, adding, "The danger is that if you had a sort of general "use less energy" message, people would take the wrong lessons."

Liz Truss 'blocked' energy-saving campaign

Notably, this comes at a time when British households might face blackouts lasting around three hours if gas imports fall short of demand this winter, as National Grid has warned. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has created "unprecedented turmoil and volatility" in energy markets, the company said on Thursday, adding that pre-planned power cuts may be necessary to give power plants priority.

It is pertinent to mention here that Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg supported a dedicated energy-saving drive in winter to face all eventualities, but the idea was rejected by Downing Street, calling it a "light touch," reported Metro, citing The Times. Notably, the aforementioned energy-saving plan included measures for people that could help them save up to £300 per year, such as lowering boiler temperatures, turning off radiators in empty rooms, and advising people to turn off the heating when not in use.

Meanwhile, Friends of the Earth’s head of policy, Mike Childs, responded to the news that the government is not telling people to reduce overall energy consumption. He said, "The government could easily provide people with simple advice on how to cut energy use, for example by adjusting boiler controls, which would both help improve energy security and help cut harmful carbon emissions."

"Not helping people understand how to reduce energy use is another example of government failings in the energy crisis. Throughout 2022, basic insulation such as loft and cavity wall insulation could have been rolled out to the homes that needed it most, and all households could have received independent energy-saving advice," he further added, saying that "this would have cut energy bills, lowered gas consumption, and reduced government spending on the energy price freeze."

Image: AP