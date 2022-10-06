UK PM Truss Promises To Get Nation Through 'stormy Days'; Blasts 'anti-growth Coalition'

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss on Wednesday pledged to get the nation through "stormy days”, and further blasted the "anti-growth coalition" for trying to thwart her pro-growth agenda. According to a PTI report, Truss acknowledged in her speech to the Tory conference that the policies of her administration will result in "disruption", which has been marked by U-turns and severe internal strife. She further noted, "the status quo is not an option" and "we must stay the course".

The 47-year-old Prime Minister also stated, "I have fought to get where I am today," emphasising how the obstacles she had to overcome as a woman made her angry as well as determined.

Following the UK government's mini-budget last month, her 35-minute address was delivered amid a turbulent economic and political background.

Truss admitted that "these are stormy days," pointing to the pandemic-related global economic crisis and the conflict in Ukraine. In spite of this, she said, "I'm determined to get Britain moving, to get us through the tempest, and to put us on a stronger footing as a nation."

Truss pledged to fight against the 'anti-growth coalition'

Additionally, Truss pledged to fight against the "anti-growth coalition" and "enemies of enterprise," which included opposition parties, "militant unions," and environmental activists who heckled her during her address. Moreover, she said that her adversaries would rather "talk on Twitter" than make difficult choices and would take a cab "from north London townhouses to the BBC studio to dismiss anyone challenging the status quo."

Liz Truss vowed to "level up" the UK "in a Conservative way, ensuring everyone everywhere can get on," reflecting her predecessor Boris Johnson's campaign pledge. Tax reduction, according to Truss, is "the right thing to do morally and economically" because it allows individuals to keep more of their own money and motivates them to "do more of what they do best."

Meanwhile, in an effort to regain her lost credibility and calm financial markets spooked by her government's erratic economic claims, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss stated that her administration listens to its citizens and learns from its errors. According to an Associated Press report, in a medical innovation centre now being constructed in Selly Oak, Truss stated, "We're here at this fantastic new development in Birmingham, creating jobs for the future."

The original tax reduction decision, according to her, "was becoming a distraction," which prompted a shift in strategy. In an effort to overcome years of mediocre growth, Truss is on a mission to transform the British economy through tax cuts and deregulation.