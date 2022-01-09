UK PM Urged By Scotland's First Min To Not Scale Down Lateral Flow Test Amid COVID Surge

The UK government is looking to scale back the universal free lateral flow tests, which has been slammed by Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon who cautioned UK PM Boris Johnson that axing universal free lateral flow tests would be a wrong approach to deal with COVID-19. As per the reports of the Independent, she stated that the Scottish government had not signed on to the plan but it would be utterly wrongheaded if Mr Johnson was seriously considering it. Labour Party also joined her in pushing the prime minister to reconsider the plan.

Concerns have been raised that if flow tests will be scaled back they will be limited to people in care homes, hospitals and schools, as well as those who have symptoms, according to the Independent. Scotland's first minister expressed concern saying that testing is so important and they would have to consider continuous support.

A wrong decision at the wrong time

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that this would be the wrong decision at the wrong time as testing is critical for keeping infections under control and preventing the need for additional limitations that have a negative impact on lives, careers, and liberties. He further this will affect families at a time when they are already struggling to make ends meet. It simply implies that people will refuse to take them, putting others at risk.

A government official declined to say whether or not free testing will be reduced in the future but instead said that everyone may continue to get free testing, and they are continuing to urge people to use rapid tests when they need them, according to the Independent. The official also said that testing continues to play a vital role in assisting people in their daily lives, keeping businesses afloat, and keeping children in school.

COVID-19 becoming more manageable

Despite the fact that case rates have reached new highs since the outbreak of Omicron, hospital admissions and deaths have not reached that as cases. Professor Mike Tildesley, who is a member of the government's Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said on Saturday that the variant might be the "first ray of sunshine" in COVID-19 becoming more manageable. He also said that people might witness new less severe variants in the future, according to Times Radio.

Image: AP