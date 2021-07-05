UK PM Urges Citizens To 'learn To Live With The Virus' As Country Gears For 'Freedom Day'

As the UK government is chasing the deadline to lift the COVID-19 restrictions in the country at a time when the country is facing its worst phase of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the people to "learn to live with" the virus. The statement from Prime Minister Johnson comes at a time when the country is witnessing a steep rise in the deadly virus and at the same time facing an economic crunch due to nationwide lockdown.

It is worth noting that the government had earlier planned to lift the lockdown on June 11, however, it was deferred to July 19, apprehending an abrupt increase in the COVID-19 cases due to the entry of the Delta variant. According to the health ministry, the variant now accounts for nearly all new coronavirus cases in Britain. As the country is set to reopen, a statement released by Johnson's office said, "We will set out how we can restore people's freedoms. People must begin to learn to live with this deadly virus and must exercise judgement when going about their lives."

Britons to observe 'freedom day' on July 19

According to the reports, Britons will no longer require face coverings after Freedom Day that is July 19-- the day on which the government would lift almost all restrictions. Reports also suggest that Boris Johnson would end the social distancing norms as soon as maximum Britons get vaccinated. The decision has raised eyebrows as the UK is still hammered by coronavirus and experts are expecting the Delta variant to become the dominant strain.

UK government facing criticism over its 'Freedom day' plan

Indian-origin doctors' association chief in the UK, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, on Saturday, suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to lift the compulsory safety measures and warned that COVID infections continue to rise at an 'alarming rate'.

“The government had promised to make decisions based on data and not dates. As the Delta variant continues to expand at an alarming rate, it makes no sense to remove restrictions in their entirety in just over two weeks," said Chaand Nagpaul, over the government's plan to lift lockdown in the UK.

Experts cite impossible to shield every Britons before 'freedom day'

UK, which has vaccinated almost 64 percent of its young population at a record pace, still under the wrath of the British Medical Association. Despite running vaccination at the top velocity, experts noted that a notable proportion of people remain either unvaccinated or partially protected. Emphasising the importance of double doses of the COVD vaccine, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, maintained that it is not possible to protect every citizen on or before July 19 as the coronavirus vaccine takes about two weeks after the second dose to confer maximum immunity.

According to the Worldometers-- a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics-- as many as4,903,434 people in the UK have contracted coronavirus, out of whom 128,222 have lost their lives while 4,334,656 have recovered.

(Image Credit: AP)