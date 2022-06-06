UK PM Writes To Conservative MPs, Requests Support As He Faces 'fire' Amid Partygate

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces no-confidence motion by Conservative MPs who are preparing to overthrow him for breach of laws, misconduct and flawed economic policies, he wrote a lengthy letter to his party members on June 6 seeking support.

Johnson outlined his case to the Conservative parliamentarians, explaining that the no-confidence motion is a chance to end months-long media speculations about the partygate scandal linked with his ruling administration’s officials, and “take the country forward”.

UK PM admits he's been 'under great deal of fire'

Johnson stated that he has been under “a great deal of fire”, adding that the experience has been painful for the whole party. He insisted that he will continue to listen and learn from colleagues about the improvements. Although he described the no-confidence motion as an opportunity and a “golden chance to put this behind us now”.

“I am asking you for your support tonight because I know how much we can achieve together,” the UK Prime Minister wrote. “Together, we won the biggest mandate for the Conservative Party in 40 years. As we promised, we resolved the long Brexit crisis and created a new and friendly relationship with the European Union,” he continued.

“Tonight we have the chance to end weeks of media speculation and take this country forward, immediately, as one united party,” the British Prime Minister wrote in his letter to Conservative MPs, published on June 6.

'Draw a line under the issues..'

Boris Johnson further said that the no-confidence vote is a chance for his party members to 'draw a line under the issues opponents want us to talk about'. He emphasised that the process will help focus on what really matters: the needs of the voters. He reminded his party members of the unity among his party members during the tough wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the UK was hit by the worst global pandemic for a century, we showed the drive and grip to deliver the first approved vaccine anywhere in the world followed by the fastest vaccine roll-out in Europe,” said Johnson, urging for the same unity, and support. He reminded his party that he made some of the responsible decisions at the time of the pandemic and helped reopen the UK's economy 'speedily'.

Referencing the latest unprovoked war by Russia in Ukraine, Johnson stated that he took “tough decisions” and went on to become the first leader in Europe to help the Ukrainians fight for their sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression. “And I am proud of the leadership the UK has shown,” said the UK PM in his letter.

Johnson also reiterated the economic and migration partnership that he struck with Rwanda, east Africa. Johnson stated that the deal that sparked backlash among the opposition lawmakers still went forward despite a lot of legal opposition. His government stil "dug in for the fight".

As Johnson prepared to fly the migrants who entered the UK illegally for resettlement in Rwanda, he had faced criticism from over 160 charities, the Archbishop of Canterbury, opposition parties and senior Conservative Party backbenchers, as well as former UK Prime Minister Theresa May. UK PM faced backlash for the policy over ethics, legality, as well as costs, and many MPs from his own party now cite the “flawed policy” as one of the leading reasons for withdrawal of support for his leadership.

In his letter, although, Johnson described the Rwanda deal as a “bold and innovative solution to difficult and longstanding problems.”

"I say all this not because I want to take satisfaction in past achievements but because now is the time to concentrate every ounce of that same energy and drive on the priorities of the British people," said Johnson. He then reminded that his administration is providing assistance to an estimated eight million “most vulnerable households” with £1,200 worth of support, and that he is doing so because he has “fiscal firepower to help”.

As he requested the Conservatives to deter the looming threat to his leadership, UK Prime Minister iterated that there are threats of recession and the growing inflation that the UK is struggling with.

“Over the next few weeks Rishi and I will be setting out all the ways in which we will be using Conservative principles to take advantage of our new freedoms, cut costs, and drive growth,” Boris Johnson said in his letter.

Johnson told lawmakers that he will drive reform and find ways of reducing each major item of household expenditure, cut costs, and drive the reforms to control the inflation if he stays in power. “By throwing ourselves into this project we will deliver above all on what we were elected to do in 2019 — uniting and levelling up, with high wage high skill jobs across the whole country. That means whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever your background, we will give you the opportunity to make the most of your talents,” the British Prime Minister insisted.