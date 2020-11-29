UK PM Writes To Upset MPs, Assures New Three-tiered COVID System Has 'sunset' Expiry

The UK PM Boris Johnson has told his MPs that England’s new coronavirus tier system has a “sunset” expiry date of February 3. In a bid to prevent a Commons rebellion, Johnson wrote a letter to MPs, who were unhappy with the toughened tiers that will replace the current lockdown rules, which are set to end on Wednesday. To quell MPs’ concerns, Johnson wrote to them outline a timeline when and how the tiered approach will end.

According to BBC, in his letter, the British PM said that the regulations have a “Sunset” clause or expiry date of February 3. He informed that the tiers will be reviewed every two weeks, and areas can move down the tiers from December 16. At the end of January, MPs will also have another vote on the tiered approach and decide whether measures stay in place until the end of March. Further, Johnson also wrote that the government will publish the circumstances that need to change for an area to move down a tier.

READ: Over 150 Arrested In Anti-lockdown Protests In London

In a separate letter to the Daily Mail, the British PM said that he believed Easter would mark a “real chance to return to something like life as normal”. However, he also warned that there would be “disastrous consequences” for the NHS if the government did not introduce the new tiered system when lockdown ends. Johnson also urged people to support the new system and “work together” with tiering, testing and vaccines.

READ: UK NHS Trace And Test Gives Positive COVID-19 Result To 1,300 People Due To 'lab Error'

UK’s three-tier system

Meanwhile, under the new system, all areas of the UK will be classified under different tiers depending on five key indicators which include case detection in all age groups as well as in the age group of people over 60 years old, the rate of spike or drop in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate of tests taken among other things. As of now, major cities of the UK, namely Manchester, Birmingham, and Nottingham, as well as the county of Kent have been listed under tier three as a very high alert. On the other hand, London along with all 32 boroughs and Liverpool city have been listed under tier two as high alert while medium alert tier one has only 3 areas, namely Cornwall, Isles of Scilly and Isle of Wight, as per the UK government website.

READ: 'Absolutely Committed': UK Appoints Nadhim Zahawi As Minister For COVID Vaccine Deployment

READ: EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Leaves Talks, Declines Comment

