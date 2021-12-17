UK PM's Leadership In Danger; Conservatives Lose North Shropshire 1st Time In By-election

In a major new challenge to his leadership, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday suffered a devastating by-election defeat in a constituency that was never previously lost by his ruling Conservative Party. BBC stated that The Conservatives lost the North Shropshire seat which was held by the party for nearly two centuries to Liberal Democrats in the latest blow to Johnson. Reportedly, Winner Helen Morgan toppled a Tory majority of nearly 23,000 and declared that the “party is over” for the British PM.

The Friday results of the by-election followed a challenging week for Johnson who has been drawing fire in the country over Downing Street parties along with a rebellion by his own party members over the COVID-19 restrictions. Tory MP Roger Gale, as per the report, said that the British PM was on “last orders”. Gale told BBC Radio 4, “One more strike and he's out” adding that the by-election “has to be seen as a referendum on the prime minister's performance".

‘North Shropshire voters are fed up’

Additionally, the media outlet quoted Conservative party chairman Oliver Dowden as saying that he knows ‘North Shropshire voters are fed up.’ He reportedly said, “I know that the voters of North Shropshire are fed up and they wanted to give us a kicking... We've heard that message loud and clear." However, he further added, “I don’t think this amounts to a sea-change”.

It is pertinent to note that the Conservativatives losing the 200-year-old seat came after the resignation of Owen Paterson, who was the MP for North Shropshire since 1997. As per the report, he was found to have breached the parliamentary rules on lobbying. Morgan, who won by 5,925, said in her victory speech that the people of the constituency spoke on behalf of the British people and indicated that Johnson’s “party is over”.

The media outlet quoted Morgan as saying, “Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said loudly and clearly, 'Boris Johnson, the party is over’...Your government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated."

(IMAGE: AP)

