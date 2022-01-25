UK PM's Lockdown Party: ‘Colin The Caterpillar’ Trends As Probe Into Partygate Row Begins

The United Kingdom police have announced that they have begun the investigation into events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall where the attendees could have breached the health protection rules. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson allegedly had a birthday party during the first lockdown in 2020 when the government had banned social gatherings indoors, reported ITV. As the news report has claimed that the alleged party had snacks for participants from M&S, 'colin the caterpillar' cake has become one of the top trends on Twitter as netizens have started reacting to the alleged party.

We have launched investigations into events at Downing Street and Whitehall where participants may have breached Health Protection Regulations.



📺 | Commissioner speaking @LondonAssembly this morning. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 25, 2022

The ITV in the news report claimed that the UK Prime Minister attended a surprise get-together organised for him by his wife Carrie Symonds. Around 30 people had reportedly assembled to participate in the gathering in the Cabinet Room and the snacks for the people attending the event had been ordered from M&S. The Downing Street officials have refuted the claims of the news outlet and insisted that a "group of staff working in No 10" gathered for a short time in the Cabinet Room after the meeting to wish happy birthday to the Prime Minister, who was present there for less than 10 minutes.

Netizens react to the alleged party

Downing Street officials have denied the claims of the news outlet. However, netizens took to the microblogging site to share their reactions on the alleged birthday party during the lockdown. One user wrote, "The 'Colin The Caterpillar' cake started trending on Twitter with social media users expressing their views alongside the picture. Is it bad that I'm interested in what kind of cake it was, for no other reason than I expect it to be #colinthecaterpillar or an expensive knockoff version? Paid for by a donor obviously." Another user wrote, "Was there a 10minute rule for birthday celebrations?" Another netizen wrote, "In his defence #colinthecaterpillar did not know it was a party and was only there for 10 minutes before he was totally gone." Check out some netizens reactions:

It would be strangely fitting if Boris Johnson’s premiership comes crashing down because of a novelty birthday cake #colinthecaterpillar pic.twitter.com/DdRtLM6GZQ — SoliShim (@ShimSoli) January 24, 2022

"I think it's only fair that we wait for Sue Gray's report" says Colin. #colinthecaterpillar pic.twitter.com/FHJk2oDzGN — Catflap 🇪🇺 (@stevegodby) January 24, 2022

So they were gathering together, singing Happy Birthday and eating food from @marksandspencer.



Question: was Colin the Caterpillar present?



If he was there then it was, without doubt, a party.



Cos we all know that nothing signifies a party more than #ColinTheCaterpillar ! — Conga (@CongaThump) January 24, 2022

#ColintheCaterpillar Found the exclusive photo of the boris johnson birthday cake, I would suggest it should be called boris the caterpillar cake #boristhecaterpillar #PartyGate #birthdayparty pic.twitter.com/v5aKLoD0S6 — Carol Hobson (@carolhobson5) January 24, 2022

#colinthecaterpillar @BorisJohnson #birthdayparty When Colin decides to speak out we won’t need #SueGray & at least our leggy buddy is independent come on Colin the world is waiting! Could be a peerage in it for you! Were we able to mix with pals & share cake for 10 mins in June pic.twitter.com/XCWmzZugE4 — Den 💐💐💐 (@DennydimpDen) January 25, 2022

While Russia concentrates o amassing troops on #Ukraine border, @BorisJohnson amasses his own line of defence on those denying there was ever a #birthdayparty #colinthecaterpillar pic.twitter.com/r5SoTTy46D — sleepy0wl (@sleepy0wl3) January 25, 2022

Was there a 10minute rule for birthday celebrations?#colinthecaterpillar #JohnsonMustResign — Nameo Removedeo (@Namesremoved) January 25, 2022

@MandSnews no publicity is bad publicity but poor Colin the Caterpiller caught up in another scandal. #colinthecaterpillar #PartyGate https://t.co/EK02arWpIl — ChangeMaker (@ChangeMaker000) January 25, 2022

Image: AP, Twitter/@icysimon