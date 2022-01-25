Last Updated:

UK PM's Lockdown Party: ‘Colin The Caterpillar’ Trends As Probe Into Partygate Row Begins

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly had a birthday party during the first lockdown in 2020 when the government had banned social gatherings indoors.

Apoorva Kaul
UK

Image: AP, Twitter/@icysimon


The United Kingdom police have announced that they have begun the investigation into events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall where the attendees could have breached the health protection rules. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson allegedly had a birthday party during the first lockdown in 2020 when the government had banned social gatherings indoors, reported ITV. As the news report has claimed that the alleged party had snacks for participants from M&S, 'colin the caterpillar' cake has become one of the top trends on Twitter as netizens have started reacting to the alleged party. 

The ITV in the news report claimed that the UK Prime Minister attended a surprise get-together organised for him by his wife Carrie Symonds. Around 30 people had reportedly assembled to participate in the gathering in the Cabinet Room and the snacks for the people attending the event had been ordered from M&S. The Downing Street officials have refuted the claims of the news outlet and insisted that a "group of staff working in No 10" gathered for a short time in the Cabinet Room after the meeting to wish happy birthday to the Prime Minister, who was present there for less than 10 minutes. 

Netizens react to the alleged party

Downing Street officials have denied the claims of the news outlet. However, netizens took to the microblogging site to share their reactions on the alleged birthday party during the lockdown. One user wrote, "The 'Colin The Caterpillar' cake started trending on Twitter with social media users expressing their views alongside the picture. Is it bad that I'm interested in what kind of cake it was, for no other reason than I expect it to be #colinthecaterpillar or an expensive knockoff version? Paid for by a donor obviously." Another user wrote, "Was there a 10minute rule for birthday celebrations?" Another netizen wrote, "In his defence #colinthecaterpillar did not know it was a party and was only there for 10 minutes before he was totally gone." Check out some netizens reactions:

Image: AP, Twitter/@icysimon

