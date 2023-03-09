UK PM's New Bill On Migration Faces Fresh Clash With European Union

In the latest of the UK's new migration bill, Rishi Sunak faced a fresh clash with the European Union (EU), after a senior commissioner, Ylva Johansson, warned that the new migration bill would be in breach of human rights laws. This warning by the senior commissioner comes as the UK PM prepares to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. In the meeting, both leaders are expected to discuss the regular payments to stop boats carrying asylum seekers from crossing the Channel. Macron would host Sunak for the first bilateral summit between Britain and France in five years on Friday. The focus of the meeting would be strengthening cooperation between police and coastguards and how to finance them.



According to Sunak, the migration crisis is one of his top priorities. However, Suella Braverman, the home secretary, has insisted that the new law would criminalise, detain and deport refugees which is within human rights legislation. Whereas the EU commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson has opposed the new bill and believes that asylum plans would breach international law. “I told her that I think that this is violating international law,” said Johansson, reported Politico.



New Migration Bill Breaches International Law: EU commissioner



Earlier, Sunak stated that he is “up for the fight” to bring the new legislation to deal with the small boat crisis. The Sunak administration has brought new legislation which will prevent migrants from crossing the Channel on small boats to reach the UK illegally. Before this, the legislation has been introduced to the parliament by the British home secretary Suella Braverman. Sunak's new bill to prevent the crises was announced on March 8 at a No 10 press conference, reported The Sun.

However, the UK authorities have already agreed upon the fact that the new bill on illegal migration would breach human rights law. The move has been criticised by the opposition labour party as well as the UN’s refugee agency, the UNHCR.

Now the comment by Johansson has been added to the thought that ministers might think that this new bill would be stalled due to the legal challenges and maybe a cynical attempt to provoke a row with Labour in the run-up to a general election, reported the Guardian.