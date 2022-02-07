UK PM's Wife Carrie Johnson Refutes Her Role In Shaping Government Policies

Amid mounting pressure on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the partygate row, other allegations levelled against his wife have put the couple on the backfoot. In a fresh row, the opposition parties have alleged Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson has a significant role in shaping government policies, reported The Guardian. However, in a statement released through her spokesperson, Carrie refuted the allegations and added she has been targeted by enemies of Johnson in a "brutal campaign". Besides her alleged role in framing government policies, the opposition leaders also accused her of playing a prominent role in providing permission for the evacuation of animals from the Nowzad charity from Kabul.

The opposition alleged the permission was granted after the Taliban captured the area in August last year. According to the allegations, she had prefered the evacuation of animals over the British troops. On the other hand, Boris and Carrie refuted the allegations and added they had no role in the evacuation of animals. "Yet again Mrs Johnson has been targeted by a brutal briefing campaign against her by enemies of her husband. This is just the latest attempt by bitter ex-officials to discredit her. She is a private individual who plays no role in government," The Guardian quoted the statement released by her spokesperson.

"Johnson should resign", says his wife, Carrie

Reacting to the mounting pressure on Prime Minister for resignation, Carrie reportedly told The Sunday Times privately that "Johnson should resign". Backing her statement, Carrie said there is "unhappiness among Conservative backbenchers caused by the partygate allegations." It is worth mentioning that the response from Carrie comes nearly a week after five senior staff members and a string of MPs declared they had lost confidence in Boris Johnson. As per the earlier allegation levelled against Johnson, several BYOB (Bring Your Own Booze) parties were held in the Prime Minister's official residence, 10 Downing Street, at the height of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that Downing Street is a 200-metre long street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Image: AP