UK Police Arrest 24-year-old Man On Suspicion Of 2017 Manchester Arena Bombing

UK security officers have arrested a 24-year-old man at Manchester Airport on suspicion of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack. The man was detained shortly after arriving back in the UK. According to British police officers, the man, who belonged to the Fallowfield area of Manchester, was taken under custody for having some connections to terrorist acts which took place after the American singer Ariana Grande's concert on May 22, 2017.

The police officials have not revealed the identity of the Manchester bombing suspect but the investigation is under process. According to The Guardian report, the senior investigation officer, Simon Barraclough, said the British security force remains "committed to establishing the truth surrounding the circumstances of the terror attack". He further stated that "Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place, but we are unwavering in our dedication to following each line of inquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve".

2017 Manchester Arena bombing

On the evening of May 22, a massive blast rocked the city, when an Islamist extremist named Salman Abedi detonated the bomb at the Manchester Arena right after the concert of Ariana Grande. The investigating officers arrested Salman's younger brother, Hashem Abedi, and the court sentenced him to 55 years of imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering 22 victims. Hashem was jailed in August last year because he was under the age of 21 at the time of the murders. The British authorities did not take any action, as he was a minor at that time. Recently, the older brother of the suicide bomber reportedly did not appear before the UK court after he was summoned as part of the public investigation. However, the police officials have confirmed that the 24-year-old man is not him.

In the massive bomb blast, a total of 23 people died, including the bomber, while hundreds were reported injured, some of them children. The suicide bomber, Salman, was just 22 years old at the time of the attack. He belonged to Libyan parents. The incident had shaken the nation to its core as it was recorded as one of the deadliest terrorist attacks and the first suicide bombing case in the UK after the July 7, 2005, London bombings.

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image