UK Police Arrest Dozens Of People In Anti-lockdown Protests For Flouting COVID-19 Rules

At least 36 anti-lockdown protesters have been detained arbitrarily by the police in central London. The arrests were made for the breach of the COVID-19 regulations. In the footage that emerged, hundreds of demonstrating Brits clashed with the law enforcement authorities, and many hurled bottles and cans at the officers at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park. In retaliation, officers have seen punching and kicking the protesters before taking them under arrest. Police in riot gear and helmet ordered the citizens to go home, issuing threats for flouting the protocols.

By late evening, The Metropolitan Police Service had made dozens of arrests after scuffles and physical engagement broke out between thousands of protesters and the officers. In a statement, the Met Police stated that the crowd was warned to return home and disperse the public assembly as coronavirus health safety measures were in place.

“Our officers are continuing to engage with people attending the ongoing protests in Central London,” the department wrote in a tweet. “Those gathering in crowds are being encouraged to disperse and go home,” it continued. “Officers will take enforcement action where necessary. This could be a fixed penalty notice or arrest,” the Met Police warned.

MPs write to UK home secretary

As of Friday, as many as 62 MPs wrote to the UK home secretary condemning the arrests, saying that it was “unlawful” to crack down on a peacefully protesting mob. The politicians denounced Police’s lethal tactics on the demonstrators, wherein many officers were seen brutally thrashing the mob before taking some of them into custody.

However, the Metropolitan police issued a statement that read, “A number of officers were injured by crowds throwing bottles and other missiles. This is unacceptable (and) will not be tolerated.” It added that the mob confronted the officers at about 4 pm as they were asked to leave, many in the crowd resorted to volatile means hurling objects and injuring the officers, chanting “Freedom”.

Meanwhile, according to statements recorded from the protesting crowd by reporters on the ground, many in the crowd alleged that they responded to the heavy-handed policing as officers thrashed them with batons and dragged them forcefully into the police minivan.

