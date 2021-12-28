UK Police Arrests 19-yr-old Man; Probes His Video Message Threatening To Assassinate Queen

The Metropolitan Police on Monday confirmed that they have arrested the man who threatened to assassinate Queen Elizabeth in revenge for the 1919 Amritsar massacre. According to a video obtained by The Sun, a masked man - thought to be the arrested suspect - was seen carrying a crossbow and threatening the Queen, using a distorted voice. The man, identified as 19-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, was detained on Christmas Day at Windsor Castle and now detectives are assessing the contents of the clip.

"I am sorry. I am sorry for what I have done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family," Sputnik quoted Chail.

“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I'm an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

19-yr-old suspect sectioned under Mental Health Act

According to reports, Chail had uploaded the pre-recorded video to Snapchat on Christmas Day, 24 minutes before he was arrested by police inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. He was only 500 metres from the Queen’s private apartments, inside the castle grounds when armed officers pounced on him. Chail was detained while allegedly armed with a crossbow after scaling a spiked fence with a rope ladder.

The police have now confirmed that they are assessing the video, which features a framed picture of Star Wars bad guy Darth Malgus on a wall behind the masked man. The suspect had said in the video that he did not expect to survive the attack on the Queen. It is understood that the Metropolitan Police has now taken on the investigation because Chail was arrested within the grounds and also because of the serious nature of the break-in.

Following his detention, the 19-year-old was sectioned under the Mental Health Act after doctors pronounced him unfit to be dealt with over the break-in. He was held on suspicion of “breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon”. The police informed that the intruder did not enter any building and that security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds. Currently, Chail remains in the care of medical professionals.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)