UK Police Arrests 28-year-old Man After 'brutal' Attack On Sikh Priest In Manchester

A man has been arrested after the Sikh priest was attacked in Manchester city centre in June. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested after the Greater Manchester Police shared CCTV footage of the incident that took place on June 23, The Manchester Evening News reported. The Sikh man suffered a serious brain injury and has not been able to speak after the incident.

The Greater Manchester Police in a statement said that a 28-year-old man was arrested on 7 September on "suspicion of section 20 assault in connection with the attack on a Sikh Priest in Manchester City Centre." The suspect was being questioned by detectives in custody. On June 23, the police officers were notified about a man found unconscious in the road on Tib Street by the North West Ambulance Service, as per the news report. The police in the statement said that the CCTV footage showed that the victim was attacked by an unknown man near the junction with Hilton Street. After assaulting the victim, the attacker left the spot and walked towards Oldham Street. The victim has remained in hospital after he was found unconscious on Tib Street.

Viictim's 'life tragically altered forever' after attack: Sikh Priest's family

The victim, who lived in the Manchester region for almost 40 years, worked in textiles to support his family. In an earlier statement, the victim's family said that the Sikh priest's life was "tragically altered forever when a thug cowardly committed this heinous act." The victim's family said, "On June 23, 2022, our loving and caring husband/father, a 62 year old Sikh priest, had his life tragically altered forever when a thug cowardly committed this heinous act, leaving him in a pool of blood with catastrophic permanent life-changing brain damage and walked away as if it was normal behaviour", as per The Manchester Evening News report. They said that the devoted husband and father "cannot even leave the hospital" after he was "left for dead on the bustling streets of Manchester." They further stressed that the Sikh man was "mindlessly and violently attacked."

