UK Police Charge 3rd Russian In 2018 Poisoning Of Sergei Skripal; Kremlin Denies Claims

The Russian Embassy in the UK, on Tuesday, rejected the method used by the UK police to establish the facts against Moscow in Yulia and Sergei Skripal poisoning case. Sergei, a former Russian military officer and double agent for the British intelligence agencies, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were attacked by chemical weapons in March 2018 in England. Subsequently, the United Kingdom alleged Russia of using Novichok nerve agents in an attempt to kill the ex-Russian military officer and his daughter. Both of them were discharged from the hospital after months of the deadly attack. The report also said that the policeman, Nick Bailey, who had attended the case of the chemical attack, was also taken into intensive care (ICU). Later, the police officer was discharged.

According to the UK Counter Terrorism Policing Network, prosecutors have identified and indicted a third suspect in the Skripal poisoning case. As per the report of their investigation, Russia had deployed its GRU organisation (Main Intelligence Directorate), which is considered Russia's most effective spy agency, to assassinate the former Russian military officer. The UK investigators said that a GRU officer named Denis Sergeev was involved in the incident and had entered the country as Sergey Fedotov. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, the officer who has been leading the investigation said prosecutors have pieced together evidence suggesting that all three suspects previously worked with each other and on behalf of the Russian state as part of operations carried out outside of Russia.

“All three of them are dangerous individuals," he said. “They have tried to murder people here in the UK, and they have also brought an extremely dangerous chemical weapon into the UK by means unknown."

Russia denies any involvement in Sergey Skripal poisoning case

However, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the UK, Ivan Volodin, refuted UK investigators claims and said Moscow categorical rejected the approach of UK Police to establishing the truth. "Like the previous accusations made during this 'investigation', no specific facts were presented to the public, let alone the Russian side, which would indicate the involvement of this person in the events of 2018. And an attempt to present information about the arrival and departure of a certain person from the UK territory on certain days of March 2018 as a 'newly discovered circumstance' looks completely ridiculous," read the statement released by the Russian Embassy in the UK.

(With inputs from ANI/AP)

