UK Police Charge Ali Harbi Ali With Murder And Terrorism Over UK MP David Amess' Killing

In a key development, the 25-year-old man suspected of killing UK's MP David Amess has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday, 21 October. Last week, Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Following the attack, Ali Harbi Ali, a British man of Somali heritage, was arrested at the scene by the UK police and since then he has been held by Scotland Yard under the Terrorism Act.

Now, the 25-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. According to the Independent, the head of CPS, Nick Price, said that the officials will submit to the court that Amess’ murder has a terrorist connection, and Ali had both religious and ideological motivations. Nick said that Ali Harbi Ali has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts.

The CPS head informed that the latest development in the case follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. Nick also added that criminal proceedings against Ali are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

David Amess’ murder

Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at a Methodist church located at the seaside city about 40 miles (62 kilometres) east of London. While the paramedics rushed to the scene, the MP for Southend West could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds. Sir Amess has been the UK’s member of Parliament since 1983 and was one of the longest-serving politicians in the British House of Commons.

Meanwhile, the threat level against lawmakers in the UK has been raised to “substantial” from “moderate” following a review, said Britain’s Home secretary Priti Patel. Addressing the House of Commons, Patel said that the police and intelligence services would “properly” reflect the change in their security arrangements for the MPs. The UK Home secretary made the announcement after Conservative MP David Amess was killed in his constituency on 15 October. Patel urged lawmakers to take the “change in risk seriously.”

(Image: AP/SHUTTERSTOCK)