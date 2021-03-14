UK Police Clash With Mourners At Sarah Everard Vigil In London

Police officials overlooking the city of London have come under fire for clashing with mourners and demonstrators who had coalesced to mark the murder of Sarah Everard. Earlier this month, 33-year-old Everard was abducted and eventually murdered while walking back home on March 3. The case has now raised the issue of women security in the British capital city and unleashed a series of female accounts citing similar ordeals.

Protests and subsequent arrests

On Saturday, March 13, scores of protesters spilt on the streets of Southwest London’s Clapham Common, in remembrance of the slain woman. The impromptu memorial was organised hours after the official charged with her murder appeared at a local court. However, police soon appeared on the scene, brawling and detaining people who participated in the candlelit tribute. ‘Reclaim the Streets’, a resistance movement, which initially organised the memorial condemned the police crackdown as “physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence."

Social media footage showed police restraining and handcuffing some mourners, leading to an outpouring of criticism from across the political spectrum. In response, the London police reasoned that the public gathering was against the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Both, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, later said they had asked for explanations from the Metropolitan police over how the vigil was handled.

Some of the footage circulating online from the vigil in Clapham is upsetting. I have asked the Metropolitan Police for a full report on what happened.



My thoughts remain with Sarah’s family and friends at this terrible time. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) March 13, 2021

The scenes from Clapham Common are unacceptable. The police have a responsibility to enforce Covid laws but from images I've seen it's clear the response was at times neither appropriate nor proportionate. I'm contact with the Commissioner & urgently seeking an explanation. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 13, 2021

Patel, who had been a vehement advocate of women's rights also lit a candle in Everard's memory. Additionally, she also called for suggestions on how the government could better tackle domestic violence in the country. The movement also got backing from the British Royals with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge laying daffodils in tribute to Everard.

In just 24 hrs almost 20,000 of you have given views on how the government can better tackle violence against women & girls. That is completely unprecedented & we will carefully consider responses.



I’ll be lighting a candle tonight in Sarah’s memory.



ðŸ•¯https://t.co/pMoJvXxiYg — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) March 13, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, the country's Prime Minister Boris Johnson also showed support to the protesters saying that he and his partner Carrie Symonds would light a candle in memory of Everard. "I will do everything I can to make sure the streets are safe and ensure women and girls do not face harassment or abuse," he said. Currently, England`s police watchdog has been investigating into the Metropolitan Police's handling of the case.