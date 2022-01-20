UK Police Detain 2 Men In Connection With Hostage-taking Incident At Texas Synagogue

The United Kingdom Police on Thursday apprehended two people in connection with hostage-taking at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Texas. According to the North West Counter Terrorism Police, one man was detained in Birmingham while the other in Manchester city. The authorities stated that the duo has been detained for interrogation and has not been charged yet, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The police stated that it would continue to assist US authorities in their probe into the hostage incident which took place on January 15.

Following the norms of not disclosing the identities of detainees until they are charged, the UK Police did not reveal the identities of the two people. Forty-four-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen, had taken four people hostage at a Texas synagogue and was subsequently killed after a 10-hour confrontation with the local, state, and federal law enforcement. Meanwhile, all the four hostages were freed unharmed. The incident reportedly occurred during a live stream of the Shabbat service on Facebook, which lasted for over an hour after the suspect entered the facility before being abruptly cut off.

The hostage-taker demanded release of an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist

During the live stream, Akram was also heard shouting and demanding the release of a Pakistani terrorist convicted of attempting to kill US Army personnel in Afghanistan. He was demanding the release of a convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who was allegedly linked to al-Qaeda. She was sentenced to 86 years in prison on the charges of attempting to kill a US soldier in 2010, as per Sputnik.

US President Biden terms incident as an act of terror

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden stated that officials don't have enough data to speculate about why the man took people hostage. President Biden further described the incident as an act of terror. It is pertinent to mention here that Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker has headed Congregation Beth Israel since 2006 when he became the synagogue's first full-time rabbi. According to his biography, he has strived to instill a feeling of spirituality, compassion, and learning in the community, and he loves embracing everyone, including LGBT individuals, into the congregation.

