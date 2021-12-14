UK Police Detains Man For Trying To Drive Into Houses Of Parliament

A man was apprehended by the UK police armed with Tasers after reportedly attempting to drive through the main gate at the Houses of Parliament on December 14. The man was seen driving into the building through the main gate in a blue Jaguar, The Sun reported. The suspect, clad in grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey top, is surrounded by police as he stands next to the blue automobile in photos taken at the site.

"At around midday on Tuesday, 14 December, a vehicle attempted to enter Carriage Gates, Palace of Westminster adding that the suspect was detained," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Sun.

Suspect gets sectioned under Mental Health Act

He was then handcuffed and brought away in the back of a police van. The individual was reportedly held and sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Moreover, there was no property damage and no one was hurt. Recently, in a similar case of trespassing, a man was arrested on suspicion by British police on December 1 after he allegedly breached security at parliament, causing a momentary lockdown at the sensitive London monument.

After congressman, David Amess was stabbed to death while meeting constituents in October, and a botched homemade bomb plot last month, the UK has increased security. The arrest in the heart of Westminster on December 1 was not being treated as a "terrorist event," according to the Metropolitan Police Service.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)